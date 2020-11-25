The fact just over a million dollars of the $4.7 million allocated to Cavendish Farms to ensure processing potatoes had a market during the early days of COVID-19 was used as of mid-November made it easier for the province to announce $1.19 million to help seed growers deal with the pandemic, says Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson.
"It was known as the $4.7 million deal and I really wish it wasn't," the minister told the recent annual meeting of the PEI Potato Board, which was held virtually to comply with the pandemic restrictions. "It didn't all get used."
Under the terms of the deal between the province and the potato board reached in late April, Cavendish was mandated to ensure a maximum of 100 million pounds from the 2019 potato crop was processed at the company's two New Annan plants and stored at facilities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Florida until markets improved.
That market upswing happened sooner than many in the industry were predicting in the spring. So far, Cavendish has needed just over a million to help with the transportation and storage costs. The program drew fire from a number of sectors both within agriculture and outside the industry. However, Thompson once again defended the deal saying it helped to prevent not only an economic disaster for Island processing growers but what could have been an environmental challenge if the potatoes had to be disposed of.
While saying the province was committed to helping the seed industry from the onset of the pandemic, Thompson said the fact the processing deal came in significantly under budget made that less of a financial challenge.
Under the seed assistance program, growers will receive assistance for losses in revenue experienced from lost seed potato markets (i.e. seed potatoes sold at a lower value in another market); losses in revenue that resulted from disposal of seed potatoes; extra-ordinary costs related to storing seed beyond regular storage period and extra-ordinary costs related to disposal of seed potatoes.
