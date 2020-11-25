The battle to end the moratorium on deep water wells for agricultural purposes is kicking into high gear.
The PEI Federation of Agriculture has launched a lobbying campaign urging its members to contact Premier Dennis King and other MLA's asking them to end the 2002 ban, saying it discriminates against the province's number one industry. It is hard to argue against that as long as it is just wells that will be used for agricultural purposes that are singled out. Whether the ban goes or stays, the rules should be the same for everyone.
The issue was also part of the discussion at the recent annual meeting of the PEI Potato Board, held for the first time in a hybrid format with the board members at the office and others joining in on Zoom. Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson said he knows supplemental irrigation is important and told the meeting "you have my support", saying he will continue to bring up the matter to his cabinet colleagues.
Grower Jason Webster said he was extremely frustrated by the fact the industry has been lobbying to have the ban overturned since 2014 in an effort to get ahead of the trend towards hotter and drier summer predicted by climate change experts like Dr. Adam Fenech at UPEI.
He supports the idea of a pilot program proposed by Dr. Dr. Michael Van den Heuvel of the Canadian Rivers Institute that would involve the digging of four supplemental irrigation wells in several geographic areas of the province as a way to measure the impact of irrigation on the groundwater supply. The federation is actively lobbying for the project to start in the next growing season. However, he said he can't afford to wait for years of study, saying I need access to irrigation now."
Both Board chair Jason Hayden and General Manager Greg Donald urged growers to continue with their lobby efforts as part of the federation campaign. Webster said he knows a number of growers have gotten responses back from Opposition Leader Peter Bevan Baker but no other members of the legislature. Donald said he has been told by some MLA's that they are not hearing from the farming community on the issue and he urged members to step up their efforts.
On another front, the National Farmers Union proposal that the land Thompson has ordered two individuals and a corporation to divest become the first properties in the land bank certainly merits consideration. While the report prepared by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission into the transactions last summer that left Red Fox owning 2,200 acres of land has yet to be made public, it is safe to assume the minister must feel there is a compelling case.
The creation of the land bank would move that file ahead (it appears to have been stalled after Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Steve Myers rejected the report prepared by Kevin Arsenault on the topic) and would ensure the Gardiner family who sold the land in question to Red Fox receive a fair price for the property.
