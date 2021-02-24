Canadians are more likely to look for Canadian food in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic according to a new survey by Farm Credit Canada (FCC).
“The events of the past year have shown us that in times of crisis, the Canadian agriculture industry continues to provide safe and reliable food,” said Marty Seymour, FCC’s director of industry relations. “Canadians have noticed and are responding with appreciation for the agriculture and food industry’s ability to adapt, even under difficult circumstances.”
In the survey conducted between January 8 and 12, there is evidence of an emerging shift in what Canadians are doing and thinking about when it comes to buying their groceries.
When asked if their behaviour has changed since the start of the pandemic, six out of 10 people or 58 per cent said they are more likely to buy Canadian made or grown food, 56 per cent are more likely to look for Canadian made or grown food when they buy groceries and 50 per cent are more likely to think about how their food is grown.
Seymour noted Canadians celebrated Canada’s Agriculture Day on February 23, providing an opportunity to recognize the contributions of Canada’s agriculture and food sectors, sharing the importance of understanding where our food comes from with all Canadians .
“This year’s fifth anniversary celebration was even more meaningful given the challenges producers and processors have faced in the past year,” he said. “We see these survey results as an endorsement by Canadians for the continued support and celebration of a strong agriculture and food industry.”
According to the same survey, eight in 10 Canadians believe Canada’s food system and agriculture sector responded well to the pandemic. Most of the respondents (94 per cent) say they are strong supporters of Canada’s agriculture sector and 91 per cent agree Canadian farmers are underappreciated.
“It is encouraging to see such a strong endorsement for the efforts of the women and men across Canada who are committed to this unique and valuable industry. The vast majority of Canadians agree that it’s important we have a strong agriculture and food sector to ensure we can continue to be a source of safe, reliable and affordable food,” Seymour said.
The survey was conducted for FCC with 2,000 Canadian residents. The margin of error is +/- 2.17 per cent, 19 times out of 20. The data was weighted according to census data to ensure the sample matched Canada’s population.
