We’ve heard a lot about the housing crisis in Canada.
The cost of homes has risen dramatically pushing many first time buyers out of the market. On PEI, well heeled retirees and come from aways have driven up the price of real estate throughout the province. Governments are now taking steps to limit speculation and increase the housing stock. This has social and political implications here where home ownership levels have always been very high.
Farmers know all about tight supply, high prices, and bidders with deep pockets. The chance for a new farmer to start from scratch is non-existent. The difference, of course, is that while you can build more homes, they’re just not making any more land.
Provincial governments here play a central role in determining who can own how much land. For 40 years, the Lands Protection Act has tried to find the right balance of not limiting successful operations from expanding and trying to preserve some fairness and opportunity for everyone else. Throughout that time it’s been the determined and wealthy Irving family that’s challenged the resolve of government and regulators. The 2019 sale of Brendel Farms captured all of this: novel legal maneuvers, an outcry from the farming community, and intense interest by the media and politicians.
Twice the sale from the Gardiner family to Irving interests had been denied. In both cases, the shareholder structures (a mix of Irving family members, lawyers, Irving companies, non Irving family members) were determined to be hiding who actually controls and benefits from the operation. Minister Bloyce Thompson ordered that the land be divested. The Irving lawyers moved for a judicial review which many have been waiting for. There has been an important development since then. It came up in the legislature about a month ago in questions from Green MLA Michelle Beaton to the agriculture and land minister.
Ms. Beaton:…… Can you tell me what happened with the divestment of the land of the Brendel Farms property?
Mr. Thompson: The Brendel Farms, they worked someway – they worked a global lease and IRAC accepted their global lease with another company.
Ms. Beaton: I’m not sure I understand the answer. They worked a global lease so does the – is that still owned by the company that owned it that you asked to divest?
Mr. Thompson: They divested through a global lease.
I did ask several sources what this means including IRAC, the minister’s office, lawyers involved with the issue but no one offered any information. Global leases are widely used by large farming operations mostly to help with crop rotations. Each year farms have to declare the land that they are leasing in and leasing out and IRAC ensures that the land being farmed still meets land limit restrictions.
On the upside this does mean IRAC is paying attention to who is working the Brendel farmland but I’m not convinced this meets the definition of divestment. I took that to mean giving up ownership. As well the shareholder structure for Red Fox Acres, which owns Brendel, was deemed illegal and the judicial review was supposed to determine if this is the proper ruling. Possibly the global lease buys some time until the judicial review is heard.
When I was looking into the Brendel issue I came across two other recent land deals involving the Irvings that appear unusual. In the list of cabinet decisions on land purchases (orders in council) both an Irving company (Island Holdings) and three members of the family (James K., James D., and Robert K. Irving together) were attempting to buy the same parcel of land near Freetown, and both applications were denied.
The land belongs to the Estate of Elwood Paynter. It had been rented to Cavendish Farms so the Irvings were familiar with it. The rumour in the community is that there was a very high offer made for the land.
I attempted to find out why the purchases were denied but was told cabinet secrecy prevents the release of any information.
I could be wrong but one motivation I see for making these two offers is to push up the market price for farmland. The effort to reduce risk from potato wart and re-establish seed potato markets will likely mean the 34 fields where wart has been found will be taken out of production, voluntarily or by expropriation. Taxpayers will foot the bill for compensation and “market value” will be used to establish this. Irving companies do own some of these index fields.
For almost a century now the Irving family has made owning land central to their identity. Owning land has a purpose, to supply the raw materials for their various enterprises. They’re the largest landowners in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Maine and no doubt would be on PEI if it weren’t for the Lands Protection Act. That’s why we need to pay attention.
