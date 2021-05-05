After almost two decades of the status quo, it is starting to look like there might be some movement on the thorny issue of supplementary irrigation for agricultural purposes.
The chair of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability tabled a report in the legislature recently recommending agricultural irrigation be considered "in the same manner as commercial or industrial use of water and applications be analyzed based on their merits." While deep water wells are allowed for a host of other purposes, there has been a ban on supplemental irrigation for agriculture for the last 19 years.
"Your committee recommends that each proposal include information on the soil health in the area where the farmer wishes to add irrigation to determine if soil organic matter can hold moisture," Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle said. "This information could also indicate if the crop rotation is providing adequate soil organic matter, or if it is decreasing over time due to unsustainable rotation practices."
Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steve Myers also announced a halt to construction of holding ponds. A motion passed through the legislature last year calling for an end to the practice, which the National Farmers Union and a number of environmental groups maintain is a way around the moratorium with construction of a number of low capacity wells linked to a holding pond. The move comes just a little more than six weeks before the Water Act would grandfather in existing holding ponds for at least five years. The environment minister also told reporters he feels there is enough science in place to end the moratorium immediately.
The executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture was pleased to hear the committee's recommendation, calling it something the organization has been working towards for some time. Robert Godfrey said his organization has always maintained the industry should have a level playing field with other sectors, adding supplemental irrigation must be viewed as part of an overall irrigation strategy that also focuses on soil health.
The committee is also calling for a sustainable irrigation strategy that would also include a provincially approved and publicaly available plan for each watershed based on previous drought conditions. Deagle noted the Certified Organic Producers Cooperative told the committee it is important to ensure the need for potable water for farmers, suggesting water distribution should be determined on a comprehensive basis avoiding a "free-for-all" in terms of usage and distribution.
The committee chair also noted the PEI Potato Board also suggested a "water budget" to allow for fair and equitable access to water. the committee agreed with that idea asking that water use be determined on a watershed by watershed basis.
The federation executive director said he agreed with all of those recommendations, adding that over the last several months, the tone of discussions regarding the moratorium has changed from "an outright no to people asking how we can do this right." He noted the surprise pronouncement by Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker that he would be prepared to support supplemental irrigation if there were strict government controls.
"I don't think anybody see irrigation as the entire answer," Godfrey said. "It has to be part of a total package that focuses on improving soil health."
Meanwhile, the women's district director of the National Farmers Union was taken by surprise with the environment minister's announcement of an immediate halt to holding ponds. Edith Ling asked why the minister is doing it with the regulations that will grandfather in the existing ponds for five years just around the corner.
"Why didn't government do it when the motion passed in the legislature last year?" she said. "It raises more questions than answers and gives the illusion to the public government is doing something-- I hope people will see through it."
Ling said well drillers have been doing a booming business over the last several months digging wells and holding ponds in advance of the Water Act coming into force June 16. She wondered "is that why the minister is acting now? Has everybody who wanted a holding pond got one built?"
In its report, the standing committee recommended existing low capacity wells that feed holding ponds and accumulate 345 cubic metres per day reduce the amount of water drawn to below that level within five years.
Godfrey said many producers who have put in holding ponds worked with hydrologists and, in some cases, government officials. While holding ponds will not be regulated until the act comes in place, the Department of Environment has been offering recommendations to any producer building a holding pond.
