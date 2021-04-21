eing a farmer and caring about the environment are not mutually exclusive, Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers told the opposition Green Party during a testy exchange recently in the legislature.
Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund was asking about water recharge levels in the Dunk River when the veteran cabinet minister went into a rant about what he charges is the Green Party's opposition to large scale agriculture. He maintained Lund wants the Cavendish Farms processing plant in New Annan shut down, adding "I don’t know where the people who live in her district are going to work when that happens."
Myers then shifted his focus to Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker, saying "all he has ever been after is to chase the Irvings out of this province." By contrast, he said the Dennis King government believes in "My neighbours, who are farmers, our community, they’re fourth-generation farmers. They’ve coached ball, they’re involved in the church, they’re involved in the community, they’re good, upstanding citizens and they care about the environment too because, you know what? You can do both. You can be a farmer and care about the environment."
He told the opposition MLA his decision to enact the Water Act passed in 2017 will finally protect water as a natural resource now and into the future. Myers explained "We’re going to work with all sectors who need water, including people who need to drink water, people who need to take water for communities such as the size of Charlottetown, people who need water to grow crops in Prince Edward Island and I’m not ashamed that we’re going to make sure that there’s water there for everybody, including those who choose to feed you."
Lund persisted, saying many people are concerned about the decision last summer to allow four farmers to extract water from the Dunk River despite the fact water levels were low. She said the Water Act is being touted as the vehicle that will prevent such a decision in the future but added "if the Premier and his ministers ignore the rules that exist now, I don’t see how new rules for them to ignore will help."
Myers said the farmers involved in the Dunk River incident suffered drought conditions last year, adding "I know they’re being vilified and I feel bad for them. The truth of the matter is we’re in a period of climate change. The climate is changing, we have to make adaptations and some of those adaptations might have to be in water."
He told Lund action is needed now to ensure the water table will stay at a safe level for all Islanders. Lund noted Myers is the third person to hold the environment portfolio since the Progressive Conservatives took office in 2019 but she maintains "I’m not convinced we’ve ever actually had an environment minister; someone who championed this file instead of treating it like some kind of support department that exists to benefit other files."
She asked Myers whether he would focus on the environment or the economy when it came to protecting water resources. The minister replied “we plan on protecting the environment, moving forward towards net-zero, while building an economy around it. I think that the economy and the environment are interconnected and if you listen to any jurisdiction in the world that’s tackling this problem right now, they are hoping to build an economy around their solutions."
The minister accused Lund of ignoring a host of measures taken to enhance and protect the environment including buffer zones, protecting more land, the sustainable communities initiative and the recently announced green technology initiative.
However, the opposition MLA was unimpressed noting "What a performance that was. I can’t help but point out to the minister that he did not reference what he is going to do about the water in this area. Every jurisdiction in the world that is tackling this well is putting a focus on environment and has a minister who is prepared to say no to other departments. If the Dunk drops below safe levels this summer, will you say no?"
