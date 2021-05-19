Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steve Myers launched an attack on the National Farmers Union and the Coalition for the Protection of PEI Land during a statement on the floor of the legislature.
The minister made reference to an article in the Island Farmer from the district convention of the National Farmers Union, where members were critical of the minister for his treatment of several members of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability regarding the Water Act.
Myers told several MLA's he was prepared to work with the committee on garnering input on the regulations to the act. However, he reminded them he was in charge, drawing an analogy to the opening of the cartoon series "The Simpsons", that at first glance gives the impression a baby is driving the car, but a wider shot reveals it is her mother.
"I thought it was funny. I meant for it to be funny. Some took it as such and apparently the National Farmers Union has not," the minister said.
He defended his position saying "if you’re getting criticized for how you say something and not what you said, then you’re right. The fact that the National Farmers Union could only find fault with how I said something, and not what I said, shows that I’m right."
He then went on to criticize a radio advertisement from the PEI Coalition for the Protection of the Land he heard while listening to the Saturday Night Hoedown. Myers quoted part of the coalition ad, saying "it contains a bit of racism that doesn't sit well with me." The ad indicated "In PEI, large transcontinental corporations and foreign investors are in control. Industrial agriculture is destroying the land and water and government claims that PEI needs the economic gains, which come from abuse of the land."
While the ad did not mention any corporations or foreign investors, the cabinet minister went on to say "I assume that they’re talking about the monks who live in the district that I live in. I take great exception with the land issue and racism coming hand in hand. If you have an issue with how much somebody owns, I get that, that’s fine. There’s a way to discuss that that doesn’t involve disparaging somebody’s race or disparaging them because they’re not from here or, in this case, foreign investors, as they’re called. We all know who they’re talking about and I think it was a gutless play."
The Georgetown-Pownal MLA said he has met with the monks and "They are wonderful people. They are not here to create negativity here in Prince Edward Island. They are here for positivity. When I talked to them most recently about our net-zero plans, they were super excited and they said: that’s what we want to build, that’s what we’re trying to build."
He suggested that in the not-too-distant future, "you’re going to see the goals of the government and the goals of the Buddhist community come into line here on Prince Edward Island. I’d ask anybody who has tendencies to look at a group like that in that manner to hold their fire; you’re wrong. If you have an issue with landholdings in Prince Edward Island, talk about landholdings. Let’s put to bed, once and for all, this racist mentality that I don’t subscribe to and no Islander I talk to on a daily basis subscribes to."
Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker tried to get Premier Dennis King to censure his senior minister, calling the coalition (of which the NFU is a member) "a group of ordinary Islanders who have the right to share their concerns with all ministers. They don’t deserve to have aspersions cast about their potential motives." He asked the premier if he condoned the remarks.
King said he was not in the legislature when the comments were made, but said he has given members of his caucus more freedom than most preceding governments, noting "We don’t whip votes, I don’t tell people what to say. We don’t ask the private members in our caucus to tell ministers what questions they’re asking them."
At the same time, he added "I think every person here is individually elected by their constituents, they should be held to that standard and I will leave it up to each member of the House to conduct themselves accordingly. I think, in two years, we’ve done a great job in here and we need to continue to do so."
The remarks have provoked some strongly worded responses in the form of letters to the editor. Stella Shepard said she was "shocked" at the accusation of racism and wondered whether the premier and other members of the government share that view.
"I dare Steven Myers to call Island farmers racists when he is sitting at the kitchen table forking food into his mouth," she added.
Long-time NFU member and frequent letter-writer Ranald MacFarlane maintained the accusation was a way of deflecting the government's poor handling of the Lands Protection Act, adding "If Dennis King was a leader, something like that wouldn’t have happened." He charged the premier has refused to deal with land issues "so he has Myers inventing fake hysteria" like former U.S. president Donald Trump.
The hog and dairy farmer said the NFU has a vision of inclusivity and "Our vision for PEI is that individual farmers have a limit of 1,000 acres of land and there will be lots of them and they can come from anywhere." On a personal note, MacFarlane said he "loves" welcoming newcomers to PEI on Open Farm Day, adding "I encourage them to be farmers...a lot of newcomers come from agricultural roots."
He too issued a challenge although it was somewhat more antagonistic -- "Come on up and call me a racist to my face, Myers...Jamie Fox knows where I live. See what happens." Fox, who is the fisheries and communities minister, represents Borden-Kinkora, the constituency where MacFarlane resides.
