The moratorium on supplemental irrigation for agricultural purposes is coming to an end.
Environment, Energy and Climate Change Minister Steven Myers announced the development of a sustainable irrigation strategy in a news release June 10, restating government's intention to implement the long-awaited Water Act on June 16.
While he did not specifically refer to the end of the moratorium, the minister indicated the province was accepting the seven recommendations of the Standing Committee on Natural resources and Environmental Sustainability. One of those reads "agricultural irrigation be considered in the same manner as commercial or industrial use of water and applications be analyzed based on their merits." While deep water wells are allowed for a host of other purposes, there has been a ban on supplemental irrigation for agriculture for almost 19 years.
"The PEI Federation of Agriculture is pleased to see the Government of PEI adjust the Water Act regulations and implement recommendations from the Legislative Standing Committee, giving farmers the same water access that has been granted to other industries for more than 18 years," said Ron Maynard, president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture.
He noted the federation suggested a supplemental irrigation strategy to the committee over a year ago. The group president added "This work needs to be done with some urgency. We envision any such strategy must provide the water access our Island family farms need while ensuring it promotes responsible use and forward-thinking sustainable farming practices."
The federation president said the change will help assist the future viability of family farms. He added "We are supportive of a science-based approach and look forward to working with the departments of Agriculture and Land, and Environment, Energy, and Climate Change, as well as other stakeholders including watershed enhancement groups. We all have a vested interest in protecting our water resource and to do that, we must include sustainable farming practices as a part of our long-term approach for agriculture."
Meanwhile, the women's district director of the National Farmers Union was disappointed, but not surprised, at the news. Edith Ling noted the environment minister had previously called the moratorium "silly" and repeatedly said he had all the information he needed to end the moratorium.
However, she said the announcement leaves more questions than answers, including whether a pilot project to garner research by digging five test wells will still go ahead. She added "what is the point now if they have already made up their mind." She is also wondering what the status will be on the construction of holding ponds.
Ling said she was disappointed "because it looks like the politicians have caved to pressure. This looks like a mess now and a lot of things need to be clarified."
Myers said a sustainable irrigation strategy "will be developed taking into account that each watershed is unique and for that reason a ‘one size fits all’ approach will not work across the province. He said the strategy will also have requirements for soil health and the agriculture industry will be required to follow sustainable soil health practices.
Meanwhile, the Standing Committee on Natural Resources is already planning a meeting for June 24 at 10 am to begin studying a sustainable irrigation strategy. They will be hearing from Deputy Minister of the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, Brad Colwill; Manager of Water and Air Monitoring, Bruce Raymond and Manager of Drinking Water and Wastewater Management, George Somers.
The chair of the PEI Potato Board welcomed the announcement, saying it means "our local family farms will have another option to help them handle future drought while producing food for those on and off the Island."
Wayne Townshend added a lack of access to water has been a consistent strain on Island farming families, and the change will help supplement natural rainfall, if needed.
"While it has taken a long time to get to this point, this is a forward-thinking decision by Minister Steven Myers, Minister Bloyce Thompson and the departments of Environment, Energy, and Climate Change, and Agriculture and Land," he said. "Granting this water access will help our multi-generational family farms survive in the face of climate change."
The board chair said industry, government, and stakeholders such as the PEI Watershed Alliance must now work collaboratively to ensure clear regulations and protections are in place for the responsible use of Island water.
"We believe that sustainable farming includes supplemental irrigation strategies, reduced tillage, crop diversification, cover cropping, adoption of new varieties, and improving soil health," the board chair added. "We support a science-based approach to water access with considerations for long-term, sustainable agricultural practices."
Meanwhile, the research coordinator for the PEI Certified Organic Producers Co-operative was "somewhat surprised" at the end of the moratorium.
"Although the PEI COPC has publicly stated the moratorium has been ineffective in protecting our groundwater resource, its lifting, in the absence of a clear, practical and comprehensive agricultural water use strategy is very concerning," said Karen Murchison."With this announcement, comes a new urgency to begin this critical work."
She said the cooperative has already created a strategic framework focused on protection, management and valuation of our groundwater resource – all to be established within a clear and enforceable regulatory framework and supported by novel and ongoing research.
"The timing of this announcement provides us a rare opportunity to consider our groundwater resource within the context of a changing climate, rapid deforestation and declining levels of soil organic matter," Murchison said. "We welcome the opportunity to take what we have learned, using the foundational strategy we have developed, to provide informed leadership toward the development of a comprehensive plan, responsive to our collective needs."
