Immediate action is needed to turn around what he called a "drastic" decline in Island forests says Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steve Myers.
During a discussion in the legislature with Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker, the veteran cabinet minister said he expects the State of the Forest report to be released next spring to show a decline in the range of 20 per cent from the previous survey a decade earlier. Myers said he was basing that projection on pictures taken using a LiDAR flyover.
"I can’t say definitively, but it looks somewhere around 20% reduction, which I would consider very drastic, for a number of reasons, not the least of which we have plans to reach carbon neutrality and this is going to put a major dent in it unless we both reverse it and put programs in place and get action on trees," he told the opposition leader.
Bevan-Baker agreed the number was shocking, adding "the tree cover only tells part of the story. The quality of the trees is important too, and perhaps, even more important than the quantity. A hectare of intact, mature, climax Acadian old growth forest does not equal a hectare or the stand of 30-year-old white spruce." He asked the environment minister if the province's reforestation efforts had a strong emphasis on using native species and creating mixed plantations rather than monocultures.
Myers agreed mixed Acadian forests would be the priority promising his department is now developing a plan of action to address the problem. That includes doubling the number of trees planted annually to two million and placing a major focus on net zero.
The opposition leader wanted to know what action was planned to prevent clear-cutting of mature trees. Myers said a carbon plan has to be developed to reward people for keeping their forests intact. Bevan-Baker noted a major challenge lies with the fact almost 90 per cent of Island woodlots are privately owned.
"If we wait for another 10-year report, there won’t be anything left to talk about," the environment minister said. " So, I think we have to restrategize and look at what we need to do. I met with the PEI Woodlot Owners Association. I met at their AGM; I spoke to them here a couple weeks ago and I talked about my openness to work with them, which I’m quite open to work with them and create opportunities."
Myers said many of the woodlot owners he spoke with were "looking beyond themselves and their generation, they’re looking at their children and their grandchildren to have something in place that has some sort of intrinsic value that they can pass on. We need to turn Islanders’ minds to the generations beyond them, what’s going to be left from the decisions that we make today and, of course, that’s the basis of sustainability is that what we do today doesn’t negatively impact the future generations. Unfortunately, some of the things that we’ve done are clearly going to negatively impact our future generations."
He said that effort must start now and "It will be well into my children’s time when they’re my age before we can reverse it back to 2010, even, but I think we have to start the work today." The opposition leader agreed wholeheartedly, adding "I must say how encouraging and refreshing it is to hear an environment minister talk in those terms, about long-term planning and sustainability and the requirement for us to make decisions today that will have a positive impact on our children and our grandchildren’s future."
However, the opposition leader said part of the problem lies with the fact five million mature trees are being cut down each year. Myers said he has instructed his department to proceed full speed ahead now, saying there is no need to wait for the actual report.
The opposition leader called for a comprehensive plan for Island forests and Myers said that work is already under way. Bevan-Baker noted a commentary from Gary Schneider of the Macphail woods project in Orwell which suggested the conversion of forest acreage to farmland was a major reason for the decline.
Myers didn't discount that possibility, noting he has received emails with other possibilities including the demand for wood chips for biomass burners.The minister said he has met with the PEI Federation of Agriculture and the PEI Potato Board and "We’ve talked about a buffer zone system that we want to buy back large tracks of land along waterways. We want to work with farmers to do that. We want to replant them with trees. We want to create corridors for wildlife, and we also want to have well treed sections there that we can use to capture carbon, because I thought at the time, we were going to advance the amount of carbon we capture, not get back what we lost. But either way, those initiatives are still in place."
The opposition leader asked Myers how he intended to balance sustainable wood harvesting with the need to protect water and soil. Noting a recent email he received from a harvester who admitted that "sometimes he cuts down the bigger trees because he has to pay his bills. There’s that push on each direction of: how do I survive and how do I do what’s the right thing and what’s responsible to do."
Myers said government has to do a better job coming up with a plan that’s manageable and financially encouraging people to leave woodlots standing. He added "The value isn’t in cutting them down. The value, to me, is in leaving them up in order to meet our goals and I think that we have to put a value on that, that’s intrinsic, that we can somehow pass onto the land owner and say: because you’re doing what we want you to do, we will pay you to do that. Much like we do with the ALUS program now. "
On the soil health side, he said there are also avenues that can be used to create heat, abate carbon and return nutrients to the soil. He noted "We’re looking at an exact project like that currently. It’s very preliminary because it’s in these early discussions we’re having about the results we got back from our LIDAR. In the not-too-distant future, I hope to be able to talk about it, kind of in a more expansive way."
