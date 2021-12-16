The group that was most vocal in urging the United States Department of Agriculture to close the border to PEI potatoes maintains the action was driven by plant health concerns rather than trade.
Officials from the National Potato Council met with a PEI delegation led by Premier Dennis King in Washington December 16. It was one of the series of meetings the Island group held in an effort to regain access for fresh potatoes south of the border. Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau instituted the closure after American officials indication they were contemplating similar action.
During the meeting, NPC reiterated that this is a plant health issue, not a trade dispute, and
"We strongly support the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) commitment to protect the U.S. potato industry from this devastating disease," Kam Quarles, who is CEO of the industry group, said in a statement following the meeting. "We understand that APHIS is requiring that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) provide comprehensive data indicating where potato wart resides in PEI production areas. Based on that information, CFIA and APHIS can agree on clearly defined quarantine zones, additional mitigation efforts, and comprehensive monitoring measures. We further understand that all of these requirements need to be in place to enable trade to resume safely."
Quarles maintained that since potato wart was detected in PEI’s seed production in 2020, soil sampling performed by CFIA has declined by 49 percent. He noted "This troubling decrease in testing in the face of such potentially damaging detections has left the industries on both sides of the border with uncertainties about the potential spread of this virulent disease."
During the meeting, council representatives asked Premier King for his commitment to work with CFIA to develop comprehensive quarantine, testing, and mitigation plans to ensure trade is quickly resumed.
"On behalf of the U.S. potato industry, we thank Premier King for taking his time to travel to Washington, D.C. to work towards a resolution," Quarles concluded. "The ultimate solution in satisfying the plant health experts at APHIS involves aggressive testing, quarantining, enhanced mitigation, and monitoring efforts. We look forward to discussing these plans once they are provided to USDA by CFIA with the goal of resuming trade with this important partner."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.