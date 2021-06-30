The Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council (CAHRC) and the Future Skills Centre (FSC) are partnering with the Canadian Federation of Agriculture and Food and Beverage Canada in developing a National Workforce Strategy for the Agriculture and Food & Beverage Manufacturing sectors.
The project will address the persistent and growing labour and skills shortages affecting Canada’s agriculture and food processing industries.
“This is an important and timely opportunity to map out the future of the agriculture and agri-food workforce in Canada,” said Cyr Couturier, CAHRC Chair. “The agriculture and food processing sectors could help the Canadian economy emerge from COVID-19 if labour and skills shortages can be addressed. Unfortunately, the pandemic has revealed that persistent workforce challenges affect the competitiveness and sustainability of these sectors."
By working together, Couturier added stakeholders across the value chain can develop practical business solutions, then implement programs and services targeted at attracting and engaging more workers into the sector.“
“This project will outline a vision for the future along with priorities and stakeholder commitments. We will acknowledge the good work that has already been undertaken, identify and fill the gaps, and move forward together,” explains Debra Hauer, Manager AgriLMI, CAHRC. “We will not recreate the wheel, but rather will make sure all the wheels are turning in the same direction. Then we will track progress so that we know how well we are doing in finding, training and keeping workers in the agriculture and food processing sectors.”
The National Workforce Strategy for Agriculture and Food & Beverage Manufacturing project is funded by the Government of Canada’s Future Skills Centre.
