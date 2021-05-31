The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will get its chance to view the confidential Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission report on the Brendel land sale June 3.
The committee, chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle, becomes the second committee of the legislature to view the document with the provision the contents not be revealed. The report, currently being reviewed by the office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner at the request of one of the third parties named in the document, was subpoenaed by the Standing Committee on Health and Social Development but the committee was prohibited from making the document public.
After Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson received the report last October into a series of paper transactions that left Red Fox Acres Limited (with Rebecca Irving as its lone shareholder) in possession of 2,200 acres of land in the Bedeque area formerly owned by the Gardiner family, he said there were reasonable and probably grounds three individuals and Red Fox Acres were over the ownership limit of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations allowed in the Lands Protection Act. He ordered a land divestiture but Red Fox and Rebecca Irving have asked for a judicial review.
The meeting, to be held in camera, is slated for 10 a.m. in the Legislative Assembly Chamber of the Hon. Hon. George Coles Building. Ryan Reddin, the director of parliamentary research, will give committee members a briefing on the document.
Following a change in shadow responsibilities, the Green Party has two new members on the six member committee. Hannah Bell (Charlottetown-Belvedere) and Ole Hammarlund (Charlottetown-Brighton) have replaced Steve Howard and Lynne Lund. The other members of the committee are Finance Minister Darlene Compton, Robert Henderson (O'Leary-Inverness) and Hal Perry (Tignish-Palmer Road).
