The National Cattle Feeders Association (NCFA) is calling on the federal government to defeat Bill C-282, arguing it could have profound impacts if passed into law.
The bill, officially entitled An Act to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Act (supply management) would prohibit the trade minister from making any international trade deals that would increase the tariff rate quota applicable to supply managed commodities or reducing the quota when goods are imported into the country.
In a letter to Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Minister Mary Ng, the president and CEO of the National Cattle Feeders Association warns the bill "presents a scenario where Canada’s ability to negotiate and conclude comprehensive trade negotiations would be severely jeopardized."
Janice Tranberg said her organization, which is the voice of Canada's cattle feeders, has "great concern" about the fact the majority of Liberal MP's supported the measure during second reading.
"A critical component to the success of the beef sector is ensuring Canada has strong existing and new trade agreements through promoting and defending science-based trade rules," Tranberg told the minister.
She pointed out Canada’s beef industry contributes $9.7 billion in farm cash receipts annually, contributes $21.8 billion to national GDP annually and accounts for 347,000 jobs, each one of which supports another 3.9 jobs elsewhere in the economy.
"Each year Canada exports about half the value of all live cattle we raise and beef that we produce," the association president went on to say. "Over the last 10 years, our Canadian live cattle and beef exports have seen tremendous growth, moving from $1.4 billion to $4.5 billion."
Tranberg said Bill C-282 holds the potential to negatively impact Canada’s reputation with trading partners and makes it untenable to secure the best trade deals for Canadians. She explained to the minister it would also set a very dangerous precedent by inviting other sectors and trading partners to seek similar exclusions from trade negotiations.
"Canada does not want to begin down a road where it prioritizes the economic interests of one sector at the expense of the economic interests of all other sectors," the association president wrote. "As Minister responsible for international trade, we ask that you assist your Cabinet and Caucus colleagues to understand the long-term economic and trade implications that will result if this bill becomes law. We call upon your leadership in ensuring Bill C-282 is voted down at third reading."
