Neal Pater poses behind his winning entry at the PEI Giant Pumpkin Growers Association weigh-off held over the Thanksgiving weekend at Kool Breeze Farms in Summerside. The veteran grower noted Post Tropical Storm Fiona had a significant impact on what was looking to be a picture perfect growing season. His 745 pound entry was well off the record Island mark of 1,686 set last year.
As it has with virtually every aspect of Island life over the past several weeks, Post Tropical Storm Fiona made its presence felt at the 29th annual edition of the PEI Giant Pumpkin Growers Association weigh-off held over the Thanksgiving weekend at Kool Breeze Farms.
The remnants of four greenhouses the Summerside operation lost during the storm were marked with yellow tape right in front of the judging area. The number of growers entered in the competition was down, in part due to the impact of the storm. Most importantly, the September 23-24 storm ruined what had almost been a picture perfect growing season up until that point.
Neal Pater, who has been growing pumpkins since 1993, described the pre-Fiona conditions as "the best I have ever seen for growing pumpkins" with just the right combination of sun and rain throughout the summer. He added "that was all wiped away pretty much in the blink of an eye."
Still, it turned out to be a good day for Pater, who took home the Dr. Jim Murphy Trophy for the top grower with his 745 pound entry. That was well off the record of 1,686 pounds set by Eddy Shaw at the 2021 competition. First time grower Mark "Red' Tremere came in second with a 699 pound entry and Luke Vessey took third spot with a 657.5 pound entry.
Pater said after the storm there was essentially nothing left on the vine except the pumpkin and it really stopped growing after that. Tremere had a similar experience, saying "we were just trying to keep it alive until the show."
The retail landscaper said he has been coming to the show for years "and I finally decided I was going to try to grow one myself." As he received congratulations from family and friends, Tremere said he "thoroughly enjoyed" the whole experience and will be back next year.
This year's show was the first in three years that was open to the public. Although the crowds were down from pre-pandemic levels, in part due to a windy day that held the threat of rain, Gordon Aten, president of the PEI Giant Pumpkin Growers Association, said it was great to see people back-- especially families enjoying themselves during the holiday weekend.
Aten, who took home the Clifford Picketts trophy for the top squash, said it was always the vision of the late Jim Murphy (who founded the contest and hosted it for several years at Silver Bells Christmas Tree farm) that the event be geared to families. There has always been a number of activities geared to the younger set and this year was no exception with a hay rides, a straw maze and pumpkin games. There was also the added attraction of visiting a field of straw creations the Summerside business prepares every year.
This was the first time the event was held at Kool Breeze. Aten said it was always the intention to move the event across the province. After leaving Silver Bells following Dr. Murphy's death, the event was held for a dozen years at Vesey's Seeds in York.
Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the show and Aten said they will be returning to Summerside. He added "hopefully we get great weather and a huge crowd and hopefully people thinking of growing a pumpkin for the first time will be encouraged by Mark's success and try it themselves next year. We love to see first time growers enter the competition."
