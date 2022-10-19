Pater giant pumpkin winner

Neal Pater poses behind his winning entry at the PEI Giant Pumpkin Growers Association weigh-off held over the Thanksgiving weekend at Kool Breeze Farms in Summerside. The veteran grower noted Post Tropical Storm Fiona had a significant impact on what was looking to be a picture perfect growing season. His 745 pound entry was well off the record Island mark of 1,686 set last year.

 By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

As it has with virtually every aspect of Island life over the past several weeks, Post Tropical Storm Fiona made its presence felt at the 29th annual edition of the PEI Giant Pumpkin Growers Association weigh-off held over the Thanksgiving weekend at Kool Breeze Farms.

The remnants of four greenhouses the Summerside operation lost during the storm were marked with yellow tape right in front of the judging area. The number of growers entered in the competition was down, in part due to the impact of the storm. Most importantly, the September 23-24 storm ruined what had almost been a picture perfect growing season up until that point.

