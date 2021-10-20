A long time PEI 4-H member has been awarded one of four 4-H Canada Leadership Excellence Awards of Distinction (L.E.A.D.).
Neleah Lavoie of the Cavendish 4-H Club receives a $20,000 scholarship toward her four-year post-secondary studies. Recipients of a L.E.A.D. scholarship are also placed in an ongoing mentorship with an expert from within their field of study - a valuable opportunity to gather skills and insights directly from a skilled expert.
The Leadership Excellence Awards of Distinction recognizes outstanding youth members who show 4-H values in the way they live their lives. The awards honour youth who have become exceptional leaders through their 4-H experience, and who share the best of themselves with their community. Neleah was named winner in the science and technology pillar.
The most prestigious and highly sought scholarship offered by 4-H Canada, four outstanding 4-H members are selected as L.E.A.D. recipients each year in recognition of their personal development, community impact, and leadership excellence in one of 4-H Canada’s four Leadership Development Pillars.
Neleah, who has been a member of the Cavendish Club since she was eight years old, is a three time winner at the 4-H Canada Science Fair, has attended four Canada-Wide Science fairs and represented Canada at the London International Youth Science Forum.
The Rustico native credits her many 4-H communication projects to helping her achieve success in these opportunities. Neleah's 4-H experience has taught her the importance of community and she enjoys helping out in her school and the local community. In the last year, Neleah has started a volunteer group that meets weekly to teach seniors how to use technology more effectively. In addition to her own endeavours, Neleah also volunteers her time with her student council at Bluefield High School and with the Occupational Health and Safety Leadership program. Her goal is study Health Science at Queens University and become a surgeon.
"This year more than ever, we have seen the importance of scientific leaders in the world," Neleah said. "Seeing this need only solidified my passion for science and leadership because I witnessed first-hand the impact these resilient people have on the world."
She added "leaders in science and technology see problems as opportunities not as obstacles. In my science projects, I have had to overcome many challenges, some of which seemed impossible. Through this, I learned that with great determination and resourcefulness, a solution can always be realized."
The other winners are Julia Pitsiaeli (BC), Community Engagement & Communications Pillar, Cally Sample (BC), Environment & Healthy Living Pillar and Jessica Davey (SK), Sustainable Agriculture & Food Security Pillar.
“L.E.A.D scholarships are unique, and in addition to the funding, recipients are matched with a “dream” mentor, which is an invaluable opportunity for youth to build skills, confidence, and learn from the mentor’s experience as they pursue a future career,” said Shannon Benner, Chief Executive Officer of 4-H Canada. “The 2021 recipients have shown exceptional leadership skills and dedication to 4-H. Together with the support and dedication of CN, we are thrilled to recognize these outstanding youth and look forward to following their educational and career success for years to come.”
The scholarship is made possible through a generous partnership with CN, a long-time supporter of 4-H Canada. Lavoie and the other three winners will be honoured during the 4-H Canada Leadership Awards in early 2022.
“At CN we see ourselves as more than a mover of the North American economy, we are also a corporate citizen that strongly believes in making a difference in local communities across our network. This is why CN is proud to support these exceptional and deserving scholars," said Cyrus Reporter, Vice-President, Government and Regulatory Affairs. "The L.E.A.D scholarship program, through our partnership with 4-H Canada, helps to empower this next generation of leaders to achieve their best. We’re excited to see what they can accomplish in their growing careers.”
