Jean Paul Arsenault

The provincial government has announced the creation of a new forestry commission charged with reviewing the Island’s forest policy and legislation.

“As we work to implement all the recommendations of the emergency forestry task force in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, our new forestry commission will help us with long term planning to increase the resiliency of our forests,” said Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers. “Healthy forests are important for a healthy Island and our government is committed to managing our forests using the best available science and with the advice of local experts."

