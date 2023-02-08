The provincial government has announced the creation of a new forestry commission charged with reviewing the Island’s forest policy and legislation.
“As we work to implement all the recommendations of the emergency forestry task force in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, our new forestry commission will help us with long term planning to increase the resiliency of our forests,” said Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers. “Healthy forests are important for a healthy Island and our government is committed to managing our forests using the best available science and with the advice of local experts."
Chairing the 13 member commission will be Jean-Paul Arsenault of Charlottetown. Arsenault is a fluently bilingual Islander with extensive forestry, human resources and public policy experience. He assisted with the Round Table on Resource Land Use and Stewardship (1996), The Commission on Land Use and Local Governance (aka Thompson Commission, 2010), and the Commission on the Lands Protection Act (aka Carver Commission, 2013).
Membership will include woodlot owners, forest management practitioners who use both traditional and eco-based approaches, a public policy expert, a research scientist, a climate change researcher, an Indigenous representative, members of the watershed community, and members of the forestry profession.
The other members are Marcel Arsenault, Abram Village, Reg Conohan, Cardigan, Jerry Gavin, Northport, Matt Hughes, Kelly’s Cross, John MacQuarrie, Charlottetown, Dr. Kathy Martin, Stanhope, Keila Millar, Souris, Krystal Pyke, Charlottetown, Gary Schneider, Stratford, Zora Wendt, Breadalbane and Sara Wheatley, Suffolk. A representative from the Mi’kmaq Confederacy of PEI is yet to be confirmed.
The Commission will look at the real-world outcomes of extreme weather and identify ways to increase the resiliency of our forests to climate change. It will recommend changes that may be required to the Forest Enhancement Program and Forest Management Act. It will also identify key indicators to measure progress and assist with development of a new forest policy. This work will help address the findings of the Auditor General’s latest report to the Legislative Assembly as well.
"My interest in forestry and land issues goes back a long way and I'm pleased that government has chosen to involve this group of people and the general public in setting the course for the forestry sector,” said the new commission chair. “I will be surrounded by a very strong slate of commission members with a broad range of backgrounds and knowledge. I also know that we can count on the Forests, Fish and Wildlife division to provide us with the support we will need."
