A new barley variety developed by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada honours the legacy of the late Allan Ling.
AAC Ling is a high-yielding barley variety with superior disease resistance that can stand up to severe weather that is common in Atlantic Canada. AAC Ling was also evaluated by a large maltster in Quebec and should have some success as a malt barley for the craft malting industry. The variety was developed by AAFC breeder Dr. Raja Khanal using cross selections from the research farm in Harrington led by biologist Dan MacEachern.
Allan Ling, who passed away in 2018, was the founding chair of the Atlantic Grains Council. MacEachern calls the new variety to "a great legacy for Allan", adding 'I think this variety is going to be one of the great barley varieties on PEI, better in performance than the current top varieties, Island and Leader.”
Ling's brother Melvin, who runs the Wheatley River farm the two brothers founded in 1975, couldn't agree more, noting “Allan was very proud of the research done by AAFC in Harrington." Melvin planted AAC Ling for the first time last summer in fields next to Allan's old house.
“I’m quite happy with how this new barley performed at my farm this past season," Melvin said. "It outperformed all my other barley varieties.”
The cereal program that led to the creation of AAC Ling has developed an enviable success record. MacEachern and his team routinely provides input for two crops, spring wheat and spring barley, to the AAFC breeders in Ottawa including which varieties are performing best in fields at the AAFC Harrington Research Farm.
They also help evaluate how spring wheat, winter wheat, spring barley, oats, corn and soybeans grow in the Atlantic Canadian climate and then help develop new management strategies for farmers in partnership with organizations like the Atlantic Grains Council.
The program has paid huge dividends for farmers in Atlantic Canada, as more than 80% of the barley and 90% of wheat grown in Atlantic Canada comes from the AAFC breeding program. The AAFC collaboration between MacEachern's team and Khanal are the only known organization creating locally-adapted varieties for the Atlantic region.
MacEachern explained the unpredictability of Atlantic Canadian weather, as well as unique pests and diseases, means that cereal crops need to be tailor-made for local fields. He added "What works in Western Canada doesn’t necessarily translate to success in Atlantic Canada. Additionally, changing weather patterns are creating the need for new, more resilient breeds."
Dr. Khanal added “Breeding is one science that takes into account climate change – consistently evaluating how varieties are performing in current climate and then making adjustments.”
Ontario-based seed supplier, SeCan, has the selling rights to AAC Ling. SeCan retailers across Quebec and Maritimes, including McCardle Bros. in Kinkora, are growing and selling AAC Ling seeds directly to farmers. Currently, there are approximately 100 tons of AAC Ling certified seeds available to Canadian farmers.
A typical season for the cereal breeding program would be to harvest in the fall, process the crop, and put data together such as yield, disease and weed pressure for breeders. The breeder then works with Dan to select the highest performing varieties that will move forward to the next growing season. The process is year-round since there is also growing and evaluation in the AAFC Harrington greenhouse during the winter months. Like potato breeding, it typically takes about ten years for a new cereal breed to come to fruition. In addition to AAC Ling, two other varieties were recently released -- AAC Bell, and AAC Madawaska.
