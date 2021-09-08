The PEI Women's Institute is offering two new scholarships for 2021 only.
Both the agriculture and health scholarships are for $1,000 and are financed from the proceeds from sales of the 'In Their Own Words: Prince Edward Island's Famous Five' books. The agriculture scholarship is offered to a student entering a career in Agriculture in an academic college or university program. The health scholarship is offered to a student entering a career in Health.
The deadline to apply for both scholarship is September 30. More information on these one-time scholarships can be found on the Women's Institute website at https://www.peiwi.ca.
