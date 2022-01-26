Agriculture and public trust will be the focus of study for Mark Phillips who was recently named a 2022 Nuffield Scholar.
Mark, who grew up on the family farm in Arlington and is currently the marketing specialist for the PEI Potato Board, said he submitted his application as the debate to end the ban on deep water wells for agriculture purposes was in high gear.
"With social media there is so much information out there and it is not always accurate," he said. "I hope to study some ways to reach today's consumer and help them to learn more about agriculture."
Phillips begins his study later this year facing two major challenges most previous scholars have not had to consider-- the COVID-19 pandemic that can limit interaction with his fellow scholars and, closer to home, the border closure due to potato wart that has meant a challenging time at the board level.
The Nuffield Canada Scholarship is a prestigious rural leadership program available to anyone mid-career who is involved in agriculture in any capacity of primary production, industry or governance. This $15,000 scholarship provides individuals with a unique opportunity to: access the world’s most extensive network in food and farming, achieve personal development through travel and study, and deliver long-term benefits to Canadian farmers and growers, and to the industry as a whole.
Mark joins a long line of Island Nuffield Scholars that includes his boss at the board-- General Manager Greg Donald. Phillips said Donald encouraged him to apply and was helpful in answering any questions he had about the process.
"The great thing about the Nuffield program is the opportunity to network," he said. "You are in some pretty select company and it is a great opportunity to learn."
The other five recipients of the Nuffield Class of 2022 are Ingrid Johnston - 150 Mile House, BC; Lauren Park - Forrest Hill, NS; Ken Coles - Coaldale, Alberta, Shawn Moen from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Odette Menard - Saint-Simon de Bagot, Quebec.
Ingrid Johnston has the pleasure of co-owning/managing the glorious Historic Onward Ranch. In the pioneering spirit, Ingrid and her family have launched the very first ever Grass-Fed Beef boxes BC wide, directly from one ranch, to doorsteps through onwardranch.ca. Ingrid shares her excitement for agriculture in the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program, where she co-teaches the beef module with her husband.
Urban classical musician, now rural Maritime beekeeper, Lauren Park is a first generation farmer specializing in queen bee rearing. Her farms Forest Hill Apiary and Cosman and Whidden Honey Ltd. focus on fruit pollination, honey production, and queen production. Lauren is active in a cross section of agricultural organizations and her topic of study is on queen health, and the queen bee's impact on sustainability in the beekeeping industry.
A passionate agri-innovator, husband and father of three farm boys, Ken Coles leads a world class agriculture innovation hub – Farming Smarter. He proudly bought his grandparents farm and practices innovation with subsurface drip irrigation and a new venture producing willows. Ken hopes to change the way people farm by studying grassroots on-farm innovation organizations around the world. He believes in the living lab model and that vibrant and stable organizations can offer a significant benefit for Canadian farm innovation.
A driven industry and community leader with farming roots in southwest Saskatchewan, Shawn Moen is the CEO and Co-Founder of 9 Mile Legacy Brewing, an innovative nanobrewery located in Saskatoon. Given his background in law and organizational development, Shawn has played a central role in growing the burgeoning craft alcohol industry in his home province. He plans to study how jurisdictions use a business incubation model to create environments where diverse, stratified, and multi-channel agricultural SMEs can survive in startup and thrive in growth.
Odette is an expert in earthworm behaviour and soil improvement under no-till conditions with a combination of cover crops to help enhance greater soil health. By understanding this phenomenon, Odette believes agriculture efficiency can be increased, not only by reducing the production costs, but also by increasing the yield and preparing soils for tomorrow’s challenges of energy costs, soil conservation, and climate change. With this in mind, Odette’s topic of study is to recognize and understand the behavioural changes required to adopt soil health practices for the long term.
The previous Island winners of the award were William Cairns (1952), Archie Johnstone (1954), Larry Yeo (1959), Roswitha Tarvis (1978), Barry Cudmore (2004), Raymond Loo (2011), Greg Donald (2015) and Ellen Crane (2018).
