The battle to end the moratorium on deep water wells in time for the 2021 growing season is kicking into high gear.
With hot, dry summers now becoming the norm, the PEI Federation of Agriculture is asking its members across all commodities to lobby all MLA's to take action to ensure growers have access to water next summer. They want a pilot project on deep water wells from Dr. Michael Van denHeuvel of the Canadian Rivers Institute approved. That project would involve the digging of four supplemental irrigation wells in several geographic areas of the province as a way to measure the impact of irrigation on the groundwater supply.
The issue was also a hot topic of conversation at the business meeting of the PEI Potato Board, held for the first time under a hybrid model with both in-person and Zoom attendees. Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson told growers he knows the importance of supplemental irrigation and "you have my support." The minister said he has had frequent conversations with his cabinet colleagues and he is hopeful there will be movement on the file soon.
"We need irrigation to have a modern agricultural industry," he said.
Board Chair Jason Hayden told the meeting "I feel we have an ally in minister Thompson." Hayden said it is "unfortunate" Dr. Van denHeuvel's study was not approved when it was first proposed in 2017, noting there would be now be three years of data to study.
While he agrees with the intent of the study, grower Jason Webster said it "won't do anything for me." He told his fellow growers, "I can't afford to wait four or five years for studies. I need access to water now."
Webster urged the industry to become more aggressive in its lobby efforts with government. The growers said he feels boxed in because the lack of supplemental irrigation hinders his efforts to obtain maximum production from his farm. Kevin MacIsaac of United Potato Growers of Canada told the meeting production will be down at least 15 per cent due to decreased yields as a result of the dry growing season.
Webster said he was “extremely frustrated” because the industry has been working on the issue since 2014, in an attempt to get ahead of predictions from climate change experts like Dr. Adam Fenech at UPEI that summers would get hotter and drier.
Jason Hayden said the board has been working on the issue almost non-stop for the past several months. He agreed action is needed immediately and he urged all growers to contact their MLA's and cabinet ministers to keep exerting political pressure.
General Manager Greg Donald agreed, saying "there are still some MLA's saying they have not heard from anybody and we need you guys to keep the pressure on." In talking with other growers, Webster said Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker has responded to the letters and e-mails sent his way but most other growers had not heard from other MLA's.
Donald said the board has obtained the services of an out-of-province expert to help with their case and they are sharing the advice they are receiving with government. He said the board agrees with the Water Act, adding that if the proper regulations are put in place "there is no need of a moratorium."
Meanwhile, Federation Executive Director Robert Godfrey said one of the planned well sites to be tested by Dr. Van DenHeuvel is an organic farm, something that was requested by government as a pre-condition for the project. Clearly frustrated at the lack of action, Godfrey said "we have jumped through all the hoops government has put in front of us. This project needs to be approved now to start in 2021."
While there is a perception in the minds of many Islanders there is a moratorium on deep water wells, Godfrey said the ban only exists for agriculture. All other industries, municipalities and businesses are permitted to submit applications to access water by drilling wells and science is used to assess these application before approval is granted.
"We only want the right to play by the same rules," he said.
As the impacts of climate change become more pronounced, he said the lack of irrigation options is causing significant hardship and losses for the agriculture community. Godfrey said the federation began the lobbying campaign after hearing from a number of MLA's that they were receiving little feedback on the issue from their constituents.
The organization encourages members to contact their local MLA, Premier Dennis King, Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson, Opposition Leader Peter Bevan Baker and interim Liberal Leader Sonny Gallant.
The group’s website provides members with a form letter and contact information for all Island MLA's. Godfrey was particularly critical of the Green Party, who successfully guided a non-binding resolution through the legislature during the spring sitting calling for a moratorium on holding ponds.
At the same time, he said, the party is calling for diversification of the industry. He challenged the opposition party saying "if you are really serious about diversifying island agriculture, you should be backing this study. No matter what crop you are talking of growing, you need water."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.