nfu logo

Following media reports that Canadian Food Inspection Agency President Siddika Mithani plans to step down from her post, the National Farmers Union maintains it is imperative her successor holds "an unwavering commitment to preventing regulatory capture."

The NFU has been calling for Mithani's resignation since last fall, when it was revealed a document summarizing the CFIA’s proposed regulatory interpretation of rules for gene edited seed originated on a computer owned by CropLife Canada. The national farm organization received support from 13 additional organizations in its call.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.