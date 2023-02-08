Following media reports that Canadian Food Inspection Agency President Siddika Mithani plans to step down from her post, the National Farmers Union maintains it is imperative her successor holds "an unwavering commitment to preventing regulatory capture."
The NFU has been calling for Mithani's resignation since last fall, when it was revealed a document summarizing the CFIA’s proposed regulatory interpretation of rules for gene edited seed originated on a computer owned by CropLife Canada. The national farm organization received support from 13 additional organizations in its call.
NFU vice president Stewart Wells maintains it is vital the new CFIA head “uphold an unwavering commitment to protecting the interests of Canadians, our food and our environment in order to restore the CFIA’s reputation and credibility.”
He explained when a regulator such as the CFIA creates rules that favour the industry it is charged with regulating instead of protecting the public interest, this is known as “regulatory capture.” Industries regulated by the CFIA include multinational corporations with huge budgets devoted to influencing regulations, while the members of the general public who engage with regulatory matters act largely as volunteers or through non-profit organizations.
"It is incumbent on public regulators to be aware of the risk of regulatory capture and take proactive measures to resist corporate influence and to ensure public interest voices are amplified, heard and respected in regulatory decisions," the organization said in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "The new president must provide the leadership needed to protect the interests of Canadians, our food and our environment and restore the CFIA’s reputation and credibility."
