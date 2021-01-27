Retaining the current ownership limits and the introduction of a new act that would ensure transparency when it comes to who owns Island land were among the recommendations the National Farmers Union made to the Land Advisory Committee during a recent meeting in Summerside.
The committee, co-chaired by producer Lori Robinson and retired ADL president Jim Bradley, is garnering input and will recommend suggested changes to Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson for an update to the Lands Protection Act.
NFU officials reminded committee members the organization was instrumental in urging the government of the late Angus MacLean to pass the act back in 1982. However, they have been "disappointed at how the act has been ignored, manipulated, and circumvented to enable individuals and corporations to achieve their own profit and control objectives" since that time.
The organization maintains The Lands Protection Act is more relevant than ever as PEI has become a commodity in the world-wide land grab. They reminded the committee the act was originally passed because Cavendish Farms, the successors to the bankrupt Seabrook Frozen Food plant in New Annan, wanted to buy another 6,000 acres to add to the 3,000 acres they already owned.
While there have been several changes to the act over the years, the ownership and control limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres have remained and the NFU maintains that situation should continue.
The organization argues increasing the limits would be in the interest of a very small number of agricultural stakeholders. The brief presented by District Director Doug Campbell and Edith Ling, the women's district director, maintains the push for increased limits comes from the potato processing sector and Cavendish Farms.
" However, other agricultural sectors are already negatively experiencing the expansion of this sector. High land prices being paid by the potato sector are making it difficult, if not impossible, for other farming sectors to compete and secure the land they need for viability," the brief notes. "Where banks once would not look at land as collateral, they are now hungry for it and gearing expansion and operating capital around land holdings. This is making it very difficult for smaller farmers to maintain sustainable farming practices."
The NFU officials maintain there is no evidence that larger farms are more profitable, adding "the personal experience of farmers has been that as we strive to become more efficient, our debt loads increase, and margins tighten, while processing corporations have reaped the profitability by getting more for less. When Horace Carver did his land study, The Gift of Jurisdiction: Our Island Province, in 2013, he tried to source studies proving agricultural profitability would increase with larger land holdings. No such study could be found. The NFU has not found studies to support the theory; only the personal testimony of many farmers proving that it doesn’t. "
Even with the current land limits, the NFU maintains it is difficult for the next generation to try to enter into agriculture through buying out an operation. The officials argued "large holdings leave the door open to further corporate, foreign and developer pressure and control. Succession is a difficult and troubling issue faced by many farmers aging out of the industry. "
The brief asks "Are farmers that wish higher limits seeking to make a decent living and return on investment, or are they trying to be the biggest players in the game? As one farmer stated, “If you can’t make a good living under the current land limits, then you can’t make it by doubling them. You have to ask yourself the question, who are you working for?”
The NFU representatives note that almost four decades after the act was passed "we find ourselves, 39 years later, in the very place the act was intended to prevent. Cavendish Farms and the Irving family, hold the title to large acreages of farmland (with no apparent intentions to stop acquiring) on which they are growing potatoes in direct competition with Island farmers. "
The NFU asks the committee members "if the land Cavendish Farms is now using to grow potatoes was being farmed by independent farmers, lessening the power of the processor, would this province experience a greater distribution of wealth in more hands and would the coffers of the government be more enriched by the trickle-up phenomenon? The provincial government should examine the recent move by the federal government to make sure fishing licenses stay in the hands of independent fishers, not be transferred to processors. Obviously, they have learned some lessons."
The brief notes "Cavendish Farms certainly does not stand alone in violation of the Spirit and Intent of the Lands Protection Act. We have other farming corporations such as Vanco quietly doing the same, while passing themselves off as a family farm. Their land grab is impacting others in the industry, which in turn impacts the underlying economic stability of the province. "
The general farm organziation recommends a Lands Ownership Transparency Act be adopted to "ensure it is known who the real benefactors of any land purchase are, as well as to ensure there is a method to account for multiple people buying land utilizing the same account. This would publicly flush out corporations and organizations using loopholes to buy large acreages of land."
The organziation also recommends the establishment of an agricultural land bank "firmly tied" to the Crop Rotation Act. They also recommend the province consolidate the management of land under one agency with the power to research all land deals. It would have the power to deem what a corporation is and investigate a company’s land holdings as defined in the Lands Protection Act. Shareholders and directors would have to be disclosed and all land transactions would go through the agency, not just five acres and above. This includes land transfers between Island residents.
"We are in agreement with Horace Carver’s recommendation that non-arable land be removed from a farmer’s land holdings in order to ease environmental pressure on sensitive lands and woodland," the brief notes. "However, while his recommendation was accepted, we are still seeing vast amounts of woodland being cut to create new land holdings."
The organziation maintains "When it comes to Island agricultural land, it matters who owns the land. It can’t be processors, or other corporations, under the pretence they are farmers. The ownership must be with independent farmers, as well as the provincial government, through a land bank."
The brief asks "Are we going to be the masters of our own future or again tenants in our own land? Government needs to wake up to the fact that our land is our greatest resource. Its ownership, usage, and fertility must be protected. Our government representatives need to wake up to the fact that what is good for the corporation is not necessarily advantageous to the people."
