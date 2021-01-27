The National Farmers Union is frustrated with the fact a report compiled by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission into the sale of 2,200 acres of land in the Summerside-Bedeque area has still not been made public more than four months after it was delivered to government.
District Director Doug Campbell said he had concerns about how much of the report would see the light of day when Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson referred it to the Information and Privacy Commissioner for review.
"If it is released, how much are Islanders going to see and what are they trying to hide," Campbell said. "I have real concerns about whose interest are being served here."
After the minister saw the report (which he described as "lengthy and complex") last October, he issued a statement saying there are "reasonable and probable grounds" two individuals and Red Fox Acres Limited have violated the holding limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations laid out in the Lands Protection Act.
Red Fox Acres is a company formed in 2019 that has Rebecca Irving, who is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving (the president of Master Packaging) and the niece of Cavendish Farms president Robert Irving, as it only shareholder, according to the PEI Business and Corporate Registry. The company is currently listed on the registry as "inactive due to non payment."
He ordered the two individuals and the company to come into compliance with the act within 120 days. Both Irving and Red Fox Acres have asked for a judicial review of the order.
Campbell said he was shocked to see an order approving the sale of 27.99 acres of land in Argyle Shore to Brendel Farms. While that company was involved in the proposed 2019 sale of the land to three companies with ties to the Irving family that was turned down by the previous Liberal government, it was not the subject of the IRAC investigation.
The Gardiner family transferred the land in question to a subsidiary company called Haselemere that was later sold to Red Fox. A search of the PEI Corporate Registry shows Brendel Farms is still owned by the Gardiner family and Derrick and Crystal Gardiner are listed as the shareholders and directors.
However, that answer doesn't satisfy Campbell. He contacted Thompson's office, as well as the office of Premier Dennis King, asking for details of the transaction. He explained "given the fact the Brendel name was so closely associated with this matter, all land transactions involving the company should be stopped."
Executive Director Robert Godfrey of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said his organization is concerned about the any large transactions of land in the province that may be of questionable nature. He added "we understand the government has a process to follow," adding the federation is hopeful the document will be released soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.