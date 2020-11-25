The National Farmers Union wants the first deposit in a provincial land bank to come from land ordered divested by two individuals and Red Fox Acres Inc.
A report conducted by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission concluded there are "reasonable and probable grounds" two individuals and the corporation are over the limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 for corporations required under the Lands Protection Act.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson asked the commission to investigate a series of paper transactions in the summer of 2019 that left a member of the Irving family owning 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area. Just before the 2019 election, three companies with ties to the Irvings tried to purchase the land in question. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission recommended the sales be turned down and the former Liberal government of Wade MacLauchlan agreed.
The former owners of the land, Brendel Farms, incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17, 2019. Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited. The land transaction happened when the Gardiner family owned Haslemere. Since the company was purchased rather than the land, lawyers for Red Fox had argued permission from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission was not required.
The concept of a land bank has been promised by governments of both political stripes over the past decades, including the Dennis King administration. Government hired Kevin Arsenault to study the issue shortly after they assumed office in 2019, but Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Steve Myers rejected his report claiming it had too much emphasis on soil organic matter.
"The National Farmers Union feels a strong current land banking program would help
farmers access land at reasonable costs, thus enabling them to farm it in a more
sustainable manner with longer rotation cycles and emphasis on organic matter," District Director Doug Campbell and Women's District Director Edith Ling recently told the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability. "This, no doubt, would ease the need of water. While the Dept. of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy could be involved in the land banking program through the initial purchasing of land, the NFU believe the Dept. of Agriculture and Land should run the program."
The pair told committee members there is a growing lack of faith in government by both farmers and the public adding "We have witnessed government break its own environmental regulations to accommodate the big players as was recently witnessed with the allowing of extraction of irrigation water from the Dunk River when it was below recommended levels for the protection of fish."
Campbell said the NFU is often not at the policy table "primarily because of the ever-increasing intertwining of government and corporations, which fuels the growing concentration of wealth and resources in the hands of a few. The National Farmers Union stands against the industrialized farming model, which is the large-scale intensive production of both plants and animals, often under a monoculture strategy."
The NFU maintains the impacts of climate change have been predicted for some time and "The response to such knowledge has been a continuation of industrialized farming practices with a few minor modifications, along with an increasing dependence on the cash crop of potatoes, in particular for the processing market. Extensive and serious damage to the health of the organic matter of Island soil has been a result, and is increasing the impact of climate change."
Campbell added it is no secret "the main player in the “ask for irrigation” is Cavendish Farms processor, Robert Irving. He said Irving, who is already accessing large amounts of Island water, is very open and vocal about his water irrigation wants for his family potato operations, and his growers. The power and control by Cavendish Farms, as the only potato processor in the province, should not be understated."
The NFU maintains the failure of successive governments to enforce the spirit and intent of the act has allowed the Irvings to acquire large land holdings. They maintain that has resulted in a slide towards monoculture and higher land prices.
"We question the truthfulness of the line that some farmers will go under this year because
they couldn’t irrigate," Ling said. "Some will go under, but for reasons far deeper than access to
irrigation. Farmers have been financially squeezed to the point that margins are paper thin. A drought year with lower yields will be a tipping point for some."
The organization maintains Island politicians "have been and continue to be woefully
ignorant of the Lands Protection Act, which is entrenched in the Canadian Constitution. Some appear to be even apologetic for the Act"
They called on Premier Dennis King to fulfill his promise to hold a mandatory course to educate all MLAs on the Act, something that was also mentioned in the government's first Speech from the Throne.
"Nor has the current government reversed the work of former premier, Wade MacLauchlan, who introduced the Business Corporations Act, so that company directors don’t have to be listed," the pair said." Had Island governments honoured the Lands Protection Act many of the current issues surrounding the land would have been avoided."
The organziation wants a personal name search field added to the Corporate Business Registry and companies incorporating federally and registering to do business in P. E. I. required to disclose shareholders and directors. They also maintain all IRAC recommendations to Executive Council concerning land transactions be made public as promised by Premier Dennis King in the election campaign.
The organziation also maintains successive governments have weakened the Department of Agriculture, "leaving farmers vulnerable to the ways and wants of industry." The presentation noted " A strong department with district offices that puts specialists back out in the farming community needs to be built back for the good of individual farmers, the farming community, and the future of agriculture. The Department, along with enforcing soil building policies, needs to be sourcing and supporting greater diversification of viable cash crops, and building back other farming sectors."
The NFU takes the position that if the role of water is to be extended in agriculture
production, then its usage must be a regulated part of a far broader strategy that addresses
stewardship of the land and the greater good of farmers, the environment, and rural
communities.
"The taps just can’t be turned on to increase the profits of certain players nor can it be self-regulated, which is now pretty much the case," Campbell said. "There is plenty of agricultural
irrigation happening on PEI. As successive governments keep kicking the issue down the
road, many agriculture stakeholders have found unregulated ways to get the water flowing, perhaps unaware or unconcerned about environmental impacts."
The NFU urges the committee members to act, saying "We need real leadership from knowledgeable government MLAs and public servants. To be a true leader is to make hard decisions for the greater good. Doing nothing and kicking the can down the road on the water, the land, as well as refusing to stand against the big players is bringing us further into bondage and unsustainability. And the cost will be very great, and perhaps not repairable."
Campbell said Islanders need a government with backbone that is prepared to be proactive rather than reactive. He concluded "if you haven’t realized it yet, the concern is about a lot more than access to water for irrigation. It is about the interconnectness and protection of the resources of land and water. It is about the health of our farmers, and rural communities. It is about sustainable diverse farming if we want agriculture to continue to be the largest contributor in the
Island resource economy."
