“Beware, Mr. Myers,” one farmer advised after he voted in favour of a resolution that admonished Environment Minister Steven Myers for recent comments in the provincial legislature.
It was one of four resolutions unanimously passed April 16 during the National Farmers Union District 1 Region 1 convention in Summerside.
The NFU resolution noted many groups and individuals spent many hours in developing and submitting recommendations to the committee and that Myers has publicly stated he will listen to these recommendations if they are better than “experts sitting around the table” of his office.
Myers had also compared himself and the committee to the opening credits of the TV animated series, The Simpsons, in which the youngest child appears to be driving the car, but a wider view shows its actually her mother at the wheel.
In its resolution, the NFU said his comments were “very demeaning” to the chair of the legislative standing committee, and that his comments to MLA Lynne Lund in particular and to the Green Party in general with regard to Cavendish Farms were “totally inappropriate.”
The farm organization “strongly opposed” Myers’ comments and requested that such behaviour not be permitted to continue in the legislature in the future.
In another resolution, the NFU called on the P.E.I. government to fully adopt and support a sustainable agricultural system and to offer farmers incentives to farm in this way (such as supporting the struggling beef and pork industries, and providing significant incentives to farmers to nurture and protect the soil).
Noting Island farmers are being paid the lowest price in Canada for beef, the NFU passed a resolution requesting that the Atlantic Beef Products plant in Albany pay P.E.I. farmers the Ontario price. In its preamble, the resolution said beef is being brought into the Island plant from Quebec, and the Quebec farmers are being paid more.
The organization also passed a resolution that when farmers acquire large loans through the Advance Payment Program, those loans be life insured at a reasonable cost to the producer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.