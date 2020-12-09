While a report compiled by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission on the sale of 2,200 acres in the Summerside-Bedeque area remains in the office of the Privacy Commissioner for review, Rebecca Irving and Red Fox Acres Limited have turned to the courts for a judicial review of the order by Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson to have them divest property.
In a statement in late October, Thompson indicated there were "reasonable and probable grounds" to conclude two individuals and a corporation owned more than the limit of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations allowed under the Lands Protection Act. He did not name the individual or company involved but said he had ordered them to divest property to come into compliance with the act within 120 days.
In 2019, three companies with ties to the Irving empire tried to buy the land in question. However, IRAC recommended against the sale and the former Liberal government of Wade MacLauchlan agreed.
Brendel Farms (which lists Derrick, Dwight, Megan and Crystal Gardiner as directors) incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17 of 2019. Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited.
The land transaction happened when the Gardiners owned Haslemere. Since the company was purchased rather than the land, IRAC was not involved and the company maintained the transaction was in full compliance with the Business Corporation Act, passed in 2018 by the previous Liberal administration.
"It certainly comes as no surprise they have asked for the judicial review," said Edith Ling, the women's district director of the National Farmers Union. "Their default position is usually to go to court and they have the money to hire good lawyers."
Rebecca Irving is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving, who is CEO of Master Packaging and president of Indian River Farms. Her uncle, Robert Irving, is president of Cavendish Farms.
The two judicial notices filed (one for Rebecca Irving and one for Red Fox) claim the agriculture and land minister exceeded his jurisdiction under the act and failed to provide proper notice to Rebecca Irving and Red Fox.
Ling pointed out that when the Lands Protection Act came into force in the 1980's, several companies that were over the limit were ordered to divest property to come into compliance. She explained "that means there is a precedent. It is the same act and the same problem so what is different this time.?"
She said the review will likely slow the process down and the fact the matter is now before the courts makes her question whether the Information and Privacy Commission will release report without significant redactions.
