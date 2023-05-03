By Bill McGuire
Violations of the Lands Protection Act have reached a crisis point and a full public inquiry is needed to protect agricultural land from a relentless attack by illegal land acquisition, development and housing sprawl, says Doug Campbell, district director of the National Farmers Union.
Campbell was speaking at the District 1, Region 1 district convention April 19 in North Milton.
“It’s like Groundhog Day,” said Campbell, as examples of land use violations keep repeating every year. And those violations will continue if Islanders stay quiet or wait to let others take action, he said.
Government is more interested in housing and development and less concerned with shrinking acres of arable land on P.E.I., said Campbell.
Land issues dominated the district convention, with resolutions, guest speakers and questions and comments from delegates all concentrated on the topic.
Campbell said the recent public forum in Montague hosted by the Coalition for the Protection of P.E.I. Lands brought in sharp focus the alleged violations of acreage limits by individuals and corporations. He said the NFU has presented proof in the past on these violations, but government, its agencies and some media have largely failed to act on them, preferring to attack credible organizations like the NFU for continuing to focus on land violations.
Both the government and public seem apathetic to land issues, said Campbell, a reflection of the record low turnout in the recent provincial election where 30,000 Islanders decided not to vote.
He said the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission needs to be more vigilant but it's apparent that the only way to stop violations is through a full public inquiry.
The first resolution passed at the convention supported the coalition’s call for a public land inquiry. The NFU will pressure government to implement a public inquiry into lands transactions abuse and violations of the Lands Protection Act.
A second resolution called on government to stop farmland from being used for industrial or residential purposes; and that government land use planning ensures that farmland be zoned for agricultural purposes and that municipalities not have jurisdiction over farmland.
The resolution noted that 39 acres of farmland is lost every day on P.E.I., and current NFU policy stipulates that soil classes 1, 2 and 3 should only be used for agricultural purposes.
The recent Municipal Government Act gave responsibility for land use to the municipality, a provision which the resolution said further threatens farmland. It cited the recent rezoning examples in Summerside as proof that municipalities are more concerned with commercial, industrial and residential growth rather than the production of food.
The resolution demanded that agricultural land must remain under provincial jurisdiction, farmland not be used for industrial or residential purposes, future land use planning ensure that farmland be zoned for agricultural purposes and municipalities be removed from having jurisdiction over farmland.
Another resolution called for the establishment or development of a land trust as appropriate to keep farmland from development and ease its use back into agriculture.
