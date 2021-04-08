The National Farmers Union will be holding its annual district meeting April 16 at Credit Union Place in Summerside.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting itself getting underway at 10:00 a.m. Covid-19 regulations will be observed. Resolutions will be debated during the day and elections held for the positions of District Director, Women’s District Director and Youth District Director. Resolutions from the floor will also be considered for presentation by the Resolutions Committee.
There will also be a number of guest speakers throughout the day. Assistance for child care will be available; if you need assistance with this, please contact Edith Ling at 902-368-1262. A noon meal will be available in the Credit Union Place restaurant.
It is planned that the convention will conclude by 4:00 p.m. Registration fee of $20 per person will help cover the cost of the convention and noon meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.