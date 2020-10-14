NFU members in Region One (PEI and New Brunswick) will be gathering virtually on October 18 for the annual regional meeting.
The meeting is normally held during late summer and alternates between the two provinces. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, an in=person meeting is not being held. The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. and the first hour will be taken up with the annual meeting of the New Brunswick district. The PEI district postponed its annual meeting this spring and has not yet rescheduled.
After a short break Region 1 members will be invited to join at 2:45pm for resolutions. Additional virtual content will be available to all members, including a presentation by Darrin Qualman about ‘Tackling the Farm Crisis and Climate Crisis’ report. A virtual farm tour provided by The Gilbert Family Farm will also be available for viewing.
This family owned farm has been operating for 60 years. Melisa Ashburne and Malcolm Gilbert raise beef cattle, they currently have 30 pure bred black angus cows; grow strawberries and pumpkins; and have an apple and pear orchard, with U-Pick open from late August to late October.
When Malcolm’s father Tom bought the farm it had been a dairy operation, but he began with beef cattle and planting apple trees that the farm still picks from today. Since a young age, Malcolm was interested in taking over the farm, he planted their first strawberries in 1993 and has been growing them ever since.
The link and phone numbers will be emailed to members after they register. It will also be available on the NFU-NB Facebook page and website nfunb.org. If you require technical assistance during the meeting please call, 1-613-893-5416.
