The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission is failing to enforce the spirit and intent of the Lands Protection Act and should be replaced by an agency devoted exclusively to regulating land issues, says the district director of the National Farmers Union.
Doug Campbell and other members of the NFU executive delivered that message personally to Premier Dennis King during a recent meeting. The Southwest Lot 16 dairy farmer said the recommendation from the Land Matters Advisory Committee that IRAC be given more enforcement powers to investigate possible infractions of the Lands Protection Act would accomplish little.
"They have the power now, they are just not using it," Campbell said in an interview.
He cited the case of a Freedom of Information request submitted by CBC to the commission, asking for the records of 17 corporations that are within 75 per cent of the corporate land-holding limit of 3,000 acres. One of the corporations appealed to Privacy Commissioner Denise Doiron, asking the information on their company not be released until it was reviewed by her office.
The commission then decided not to released any of the information, despite the fact the other 16 companies did not voice any objection. The privacy commissioner told IRAC in a letter it had no authority to deny the request relating to the 16 other companies.
"The question I am asking is who is IRAC protecting?" Campbell said.
The district director said he found it "really concerning" there does not seem to be a full appreciation within government on the legislative powers the commission currently has. He said there seems to be an effort within government to concentrate on giving IRAC broader investigative powers but "if they are not using the powers they have now, what is going to change?"
Campbell said the NFU feels the commission currently has too broad a mandate, as it looks after everything from setting gas prices to municipal planning. He added "land is the most valuable resource we have in this province and it should be under a regulatory agency that is entirely devoted to ensuring not just the letter of the law but that the spirit and intent of the Lands Protection Act is followed. You can make all the changes to the act you want but as long as the interests of the powerful are protected, nothing is going to change."
