A nitrogen rate trial that was one of the stops on a recent producer tour organized the Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield (AIM) has so far yielded a surprising result.
The field, owned by MacAulay Farms, was divided into three areas. The majority of the field received the regular amount of nitrogen the farm uses as part of its best practices. Another strip of the field had 25 per cent more nitrogen than the producer normally uses while another strip had 25 per cent less.
While the results under the surface won't be known until harvest time, Steve Watts of Genesis Crop Systems admits to being shocked at what was visible to the naked eye when the tour took place just prior to the remnants of Hurricane Ida hitting the province. His company is conducting the trial along with the Department of Agriculture and Land.
Despite a difference of 100 pounds of nitrogen between the three samples, there was virtually no difference in the canopy. In an era of climate change, Watts said controlling nitrogen is a major part of that equation.
"I just can't see a big difference," he told growers, pointing out into the test field of Russet Burbanks in Rollo Bay. "Maybe you can."
However, most of the participants shared both his assessment and surprise. Watts dug up five plants from each of the sections to show growers and again there was little difference in the output. However, he stressed Burbanks are a late season variety and the field still had close to a month left to size up.
"We will be coming back closer to digging to look at the crop to assess things again and do deep soil samples," he said, adding this year was probably one of the best in recent memory in terms of growing conditions.
The conventional wisdom has always drawn a link between greenhouse gas emissions and nitrogen rates, and one of the goals of the trial is to develop a nitrogen rate for the field. Kyra Stiles, who is the nutrient management and soil health specialist with the department, said the rate is based on the amount of nitrogen going into the soil and they will be determined following harvest.
"We will have to wait and see in terms of yield," said Ryan Barrett, who is the research and agronomy specialists with the PEI. Potato Board and the lead researcher for the AIM project. "However, the fact there is little difference in the canopy with a swing of 100 pounds is definitely somewhat of a surprise."
