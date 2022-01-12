While there was a flurry of activity on a number of fronts over the past month and a half, the end result is still the same as it was November 22. PEI potatoes remain shut out of the U.S. market.
Officials from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency certainly did their best to blunt any expectations of a relatively quick opening when they appeared before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability. They suggested all of the conditions to satisfy the American concerns over the safety of Island potatoes might not be satisfied until 2023.
I am sure committee chair Cory Deagle was acting for a lot of Islanders when he asked if he had heard correctly. While the CFIA officials may get points for frankness, it is the wrong message to be sending. The officials left little doubt the Americans are driving the bus on the issue and it is now a virtual certainty the best Island crop in years will be shut out of its primary market.
While provincial and industry officials argue the long-range management plan worked and the potatoes in question were never going to leave PEI in any other form except processed french fries, it is becoming abundantly clear the five year ban on planting after the discovery of wart is going to have to be revisited.
The original plan when wart was discovered back in 2000 was to take the acreage permanently out of production and plant trees. That didn't happen. Since the two fields where the pest was found this year were adjacent to ones where wart was originally discovered over two decades ago, there is a strong possibility the present situation may not have occurred if that approach had been followed. There is little doubt the two fields discovered last fall, which federal officials described as significantly infested with wart, have to be taken out of production permanently.
Hindsight is always 20/20 and, at the very least, the Dutch approach of keeping fields out of production for up to 30 years has to be looked at. Despite the protestations of the National Potato Council to the contrary, this is a trade issue. While there are shortages in other major potato growing states south of the border, Maine has also had a banner year and keeping Island spuds on the sidelines suits them just fine.
The longer the land is kept out of potato production, the less chance the virus has of resurfacing. It has long been known wart can survive in the soil for decades so the risk can never entirely be eliminated, but the longer the fields are kept out of potato production, the less chance there is wart will be a problem.
There is no question a reopening in 2023 is unacceptable to Island growers, even if CFIA officials are prepared to at least acknowledge the possibility. Every effort must be made to get spuds flowing south as soon as possible. Then the priority has to shift to the best way to prevent a similar incident in the future and an examination of the five year prohibition has to be part of that equation.
