There is still no timetable in sight for the release of a report prepared by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission on the Brendel sale, says Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson.
That series of paper transactions left Red Fox Acres Limited, with Rebecca Irving as the major shareholder, owning almost 900 acres of land in the Bedeque area. She is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving, owner of Master Packaging, and niece of Cavendish Farms president Robert Irving.
Lawyers for Red Fox and Rebecca Irving argued that, since the company that had previously owned the land was purchased rather than the land itself, approval was not needed from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. Thompson disagreed and asked the commission to investigate.
After he received the report, the minister ordered two individuals and Red Fox to divest land to bring them into compliance with the holding limits under the act of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 for corporations. The company and Irving are fighting the order through the courts.
The report has been seen by members of both the Standing Committee on Health and the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability. However, the members of those committees were sworn to secrecy.
Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker asked the minister about the report during second reading of amendments to the Lands Protection Act designed to plug some of the loopholes to the act. He reminded Thompson he was cleared by the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Commissioner to release the report earlier this year.
Thompson admitted that was the case, adding "a third party requested a review by the Information and Privacy Commissioner and she is currently reviewing that. Our hands are tied now, unfortunately."
The opposition leader asked why all MLA's have not had an opportunity to see the report. Thompson read a letter from Bobbi-Jo Dow Baker of the office of the privacy commissioner, indicating it gave the department a green light to disclose the report on January 5, in response to requests under Access to Information.
"We subsequently began processing the request for the report, then a third party requested a review by the Information and Privacy Commissioner, pursuant to the provisions of the FOIPP act," Dow Baker wrote." The commissioner’s review is still ongoing. Until such a time that the review is complete, and provided no further review related to the request for the report has been initiated, the department is unable to release the report."
The opposition leader said it was his understanding there were defined timeframes in the privacy legislation and "sometimes it’s very simple; 30 days, here you go. In other situations, requests from third parties, as in this case, can delay the process, but not indefinitely."
He asked the minister "is there a prescribed time by which the Information and Privacy Commissioner has to come back with a definitive decision on this?" Thompson said he would have to check adding "She’s an independent office, so I’ll have to –if I can reach out to her. I’m not sure if that’s something I can do."
Finally, the opposition leader asked if Thompson if he had any idea who made the review request. The minister said no but he assumed it was "somebody in the Brendel report."
