Do you know a great agricultural advocate?

Farm and Food Care recognizes PEI champions who work to tell agriculture's story. The Food and Farming Champion Award is presented to individuals, organizations or businesses who have taken the initiative to engage with consumers in a conversation about food and farming in PEI.

Nominees are individuals who are passionate about food and agriculture and are proud of our industry-- they use their skills to share their stories and provide consumers with accurate information about agriculture and food production.

Nominations are to be submitted to Farm and Food Care PEI by March 31. The selection committee will choose a winner from the nominations and the award recipient will be honored. Nominations are open to anybody who has taken an active role in promoting food and farming.

Entries will be accepted from all farmers, food partners, commodity groups and members of the Farm and Food Steering Committee. Steering committee members, however are not eligible for nomination. A panel will select the award winners.

The award was established in 2018 with Jessica Reeves as the inaugural winner. Farmboys Inc took the honour in 2019 and last year's award was shared by Rayanne Frizzell and Deanna Doctor.

