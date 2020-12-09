Nominations are open for the environmental awards recognizing Islanders who make outstanding contributions to protecting and enhancing Prince Edward Island’s environment.
There are three award categories: individual, organization and school. Nominations are open until January 15, 2021 at Environmental Award Nominations or by phone at (902) 368-5024.
“There are many people out there who are creating a better future for our Island, protecting and enhancing the environment, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate change and helping us reducing waste. Let’s celebrate them,” said Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Change Natalie Jameson.
To be eligible for an award, the individual, organization or school must be instrumental in identifying, reducing, solving or avoiding an environmental problem; demonstrating consistently responsible environmental management practices; and/or promoting public awareness, understanding and active concern for the protection and enhancement of the environment. The review committee will also consider the nominees’ long-term service and commitment, voluntary contributions and innovative approaches.
Schools are eligible for a financial award of $3,000 to further support their environmental learning.
Award recipients will be chosen by a review committee composed of members of the Environmental Advisory Council.
