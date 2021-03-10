The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA), Pollinator Partnership (P2) and the Canadian Forage and Grassland Association are soliciting nominees for the 2021 Canadian Farmer-Rancher Pollinator Conservation Award.
This award recognizes an individual or family in the farm and ranch community in Canada who has contributed significantly to pollinator species protection and conservation. With pollinators providing one of three bites of food that we eat and nearly $2 billion to the Canadian agricultural economy, care and concern for their survival is essential to our own survival.
Pollinator Conservation Award winners support pollinators on their lands, engage in research and experimentation to increase our understanding of pollinator management techniques, work with community and government groups and serve as advocates for these little, but hard-working, species that maintain our agricultural and natural landscapes.
The recipients of the 2021 award will be recognized during an award ceremony that opens the 21st Annual North American Pollinator Protection Campaign (NAPPC) Conference on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Send nomination forms to Savannah Autran at the Pollinator Partnership by deadline of Friday, July 16. Award winners will be notified no later than Friday, Aug. 27.
