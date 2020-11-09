Nominations are being sought from women involved in PEI agriculture that want to participate in the Advancing Women in Agriculture Virtual Conference November 24 and 25.
The Senior Management Committee at the PEI Department of Agriculture and Land will review the nominations and choose five deserving women from industry to attend. This initiative is being funded through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership - Business Development Program.
Please submit the attached nomination form to Lynda Ramsay (leramsay@gov.pe.ca) by November 17. A nomination can be from an organization or individual. For further information on the conference, go to http://www.advancingwomenconference.ca/2020virtual.
