Fred Barrett of Oceanview Farms in Belmont with Richford Pingerly Valentine EX-92-2E, the grand champion in the recent virtual national milking shorthorn show. In proclaiming the grand champion, judge Michael Tuhan from Australia noted "“The harder I look at my Grand Champion, the more I admire her. She is strong, wide, and capacious, yet still sharp over the shoulder and clean through the brisket. It is her overall capacity and tremendous height and width of rear udder that gives her an advantage over the first lactation heifer I’ve chosen for Reserve Grand Champion.” (Submitted photo)
The Canadian Milking Shorthorn Society is excited to share the result of their third annual Virtual Milking Shorthorn Show.
Milking Shorthorn breeders from across the country took photos and videos of their special animals during the summer and fall before being judged by Michael Tuhan of the Riversleigh Illawarra herd of Tatura, Australia.
After judging the two heifer classes (one for calves, another for yearlings), Judge Tuhan selected Koopycrest Astroid Ali Astrid (1st place Calf) as his Junior Champion. In his reasons, Mr. Tuhan remarked that “my champion is just and outstanding individual whichever way you look at her, a heifer that would stand strong competition anywhere in the world. She is a hard topped, clean boned and capacious heifer with correct set from hip to pin.” Astrid is bred and owned by Shawn Koopmans of the Koopycrest Herd in Picton, Ontario.
Reserve Junior Champion honours went to Oceanbrae Foster Chickpea (2nd place Calf), owned by Oceanbrae Farms of Belmont, Prince Edward Island and exhibited by 4-H member Julia DeKlein. Honorable Mention Junior Champion honours went to Oceanbrae Foster Posey (1st Yearling), also bred and owned by Oceanbrae Farms.
For his Grand Champion, Judge Tuhan chose Richford Pingerly Valentine EX-92-2E (1st Mature Cow), bred by Richford Farms of St. Marys, Ontario and owned by Oceanbrae Farms of Belmont. Remarked the judge: “The harder I look at my Grand Champion, the more I admire her. She is strong, wide, and capacious, yet still sharp over the shoulder and clean through the brisket. It is her overall capacity and tremendous height and width of rear udder that gives her an advantage over the first lactation heifer I’ve chosen for Reserve Grand Champion.”
Indeed, the Reserve Grand Champion he chose was Oceanbrae Lass Ballerina (1st First Lactation Cows), bred by Oceanbrae Farms and owned by Richford Farms, St. Marys, Ontario. For Honourable Mention, Tuhan selected Oceanbrae Bentley Fontana (1st Second/Third Lactation Cows), bred and owned by Oceanbrae Farms.
