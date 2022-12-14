Fred with champion shorthorn

Fred Barrett of Oceanview Farms in Belmont with Richford Pingerly Valentine EX-92-2E, the grand champion in the recent virtual national milking shorthorn show. In proclaiming the grand champion, judge Michael Tuhan from Australia noted "“The harder I look at my Grand Champion, the more I admire her. She is strong, wide, and capacious, yet still sharp over the shoulder and clean through the brisket. It is her overall capacity and tremendous height and width of rear udder that gives her an advantage over the first lactation heifer I’ve chosen for Reserve Grand Champion.” (Submitted photo)

The Canadian Milking Shorthorn Society is excited to share the result of their third annual Virtual Milking Shorthorn Show.

Milking Shorthorn breeders from across the country took photos and videos of their special animals during the summer and fall before being judged by Michael Tuhan of the Riversleigh Illawarra herd of Tatura, Australia.

