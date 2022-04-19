A research team led by Dr. Xander Wang, associate professor in the UPEI School of Climate Change and Adaptation, invites the public to participate in a research survey focusing on potato farming practices in Prince Edward Island.
The data collected through this survey will be used in a research project that focuses on assessing the climate change impacts on potato yields in PEI. Toyin Adekanmbi, a MSc student supervised by Dr. Wang, will conduct the project.
Interested people are encouraged to complete the online survey by April 30. Participants will have a chance to enter a draw for two $50 gift cards and one free registration for the PEOPLE 2022 International Conference on Persistent, Emerging, and Organic Pollution in the Environment: Challenges and Solutions under Climate Change, which will be hosted at UPEI from August 23–26, 2022.
The survey talks about varieties, planting times, crop residue, seeding spacing, planting depth, irrigation methods and frequency, types of nitrogen fertilizer, rates applied, whether manure or compost is applied and at what level, tillage ahead of potato planting, typical harvest date and length of growing season.
Dr. Wang is also leading a multi-disciplinary team that recently received funding from Genome Atlantic that is working to collect potato gene-sequencing data that could make P.E.I. potatoes more resilient to climate change and resistant to potato wart. The team include members versed in climate change, gene sequencing, agriculture diseases and precision agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.