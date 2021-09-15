Farmers across Atlantic Canada will be joining forces to celebrate the 21st Anniversary of Open Farm Day in Atlantic Canada this Sunday.
Open Farm Day is going to look different this year. To ensure the health and safety of the farmers and the public, Open Farm Day is going to be held as a hybrid event this year, offering in-person and virtual visits.
“It is welcoming to see that Open Farm Day is taking place across Island farms this year in an adaptive and safe manner that adheres to COVID-19 precautions,” said Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Agriculture and Land. “I hope everyone gets to experience the joy, innovation, and sustainability of PEI’s agriculture sectors during Open Farm Day, while we all wish the producers a safe and successful harvest season.”
Each farm will offer its own unique experience, either in person, or through Facebook, YouTube or a virtual platform of their choice. An Atlantic website will showcase participating farms, giving their contact information, location on a map, website and details on what they will be presenting at their farm.
“We are very happy to be able to continue our tradition of hosting Open Farm Day in PEI. With this being our 21st year & with still keeping everyone’s safety a priority we are able to offer both in person as well as virtual visits to a great selection of farms across the Island," said Bernadette Forrester, Chair of PEI Agriculture Awareness Committee.
Forrester added "The Agriculture sector is a vital part of PEI’s economy and showing our support to our farmers and learning more about where our safe food supply comes from increases the awareness for all. Open Farm Day is a great chance for farmers to highlight their farms and we thank all you give their time & presenting their farms for a great learning opportunity for the public.”
Each province will be coordinating their own event, but this year is a great opportunity to see what life is like on farms in all of Atlantic Canada. Participants will get the chance to visit select farms in person, but also virtually visit farms located in other Atlantic provinces, all in the same day.
To stay up-to-date on what’s happening with Atlantic Open Farm Day 2021 please visit: www.atlanticopenfarmday.ca
Open Farm Day is delivered with support from the PEI Agriculture Awareness Committee and the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal-territorial-provincial initiative and funders.
