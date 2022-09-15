farm scene

Farmers across the Maritimes will be joining forces to celebrate the 22nd Anniversary of Open Farm Day this Sunday.

The PEI Agriculture Awareness Committee is excited to offer a HYBRID delivery of this year’s event. Select farms across the Island will be welcoming the public to visit their farms on September 18th, 2022 and you can also virtually visit farms across Atlantic Canada on the same day.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.