Farmers across the Maritimes will be joining forces to celebrate the 22nd Anniversary of Open Farm Day this Sunday.
The PEI Agriculture Awareness Committee is excited to offer a HYBRID delivery of this year’s event. Select farms across the Island will be welcoming the public to visit their farms on September 18th, 2022 and you can also virtually visit farms across Atlantic Canada on the same day.
“Our farmers can be proud of their businesses and their products. As they open their doors to visitors for Open Farm Day, I invite all Atlantic Canadians to meet them, learn from them and see how much they care for their land and animals,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.
Each province will be coordinating their own event but this year is a great opportunity to see what life is like on farms in all of Atlantic Canada. And, for fun there will be an Open Farm Day passport to complete to be entered to win a great prize
“I am delighted to see that PEI Open Farm Day is continuing their great tradition in showcasing all that our agriculture industry has to offer. Growers and Producers across this Island work hard each and every day to put food on our plates and continue to make our agriculture industry a sense of pride for our province," noted Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton. "I hope that all of those participating get to enjoy and celebrate the many great sectors across PEI, and I thank Open Farm Day for continuing to promote agriculture across our beautiful Island.
The chair of the PEI Agriculture Awareness Committee added “We are very happy to be able to continue our tradition of hosting Open Farm Day in PEI, with this being our 22nd year. Bernadette Forrester added "The Agriculture sector is a vital part of PEI’s economy & showing our support to our farmers & learning more about where our safe food supply comes from increases awareness for all. Open Farm Day is a great chance for farmers to highlight their farms and we thank all who give their time presenting their farms for a great learning opportunity for the public.”
