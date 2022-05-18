Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson insists the leasing of land to three members of the Irving family and a corporation they control called Island Holdings Limited is just part of a global leasing arrangement.
In the April 26 Orders in Council, a series of transactions totaling 642 acres in both cases appeared for both the company and James K. Irving, James D. Irving and Robert K. Irving. Both the company and individual holdings required approval since the three Irvings are non-residents and thus need cabinet approval to purchase more than five acres.
Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker questioned the agriculture minister on the deal in the legislature, saying "In recent years, farmers have been seeing a really steep rise in the cost of land, driven in part by corporations like the Irvings, who are buying up large swaths of land and out-competing smaller farmers here on Prince Edward Island."
The opposition leader, who is also agriculture and land critic for his party, said there was no indication any land was divested and he asked the minister how much land the Irvings now control. Insisting he wanted to set the record straight, Thompson said the Irving company does a global lease every year and they register their leased land.
"That 642 areas is land that they are leasing in. They register it all. It’s all above board. They did not buy any land. It’s the same land they lease. They do it in the rotations and it is all above board," the minister replied.
Noting the land for both the corporation and the three Irving family members was listed separately in the Orders-in-Council, Bevan-Baker wanted to know exactly how much land was involved. He asked "Is this another corporate loophole being used by the Irvings to get around the Lands Protection Act, P.E.I., or did your government actually approve not just 642, but 1,284 acres of land going to the Irvings?"
Thompson said it was indeed 642 acres, noting "this is land that they lease in, lease out. They do crop rotations. They rent land from farmers across the Island. They register their land. They did not purchase any land, and because they’re a non-resident, it shows up twice in the order. It’s leased land; leased land that they’re doing the rotation on. They do this every year; every year at this time. Every year. It’s usually around 600 acres."
The opposition leader accused Thompson of "hiding behind this convoluted structure that the Irvings have created around their holdings to resist being transparent with Islanders, and to what end? What are we trying to do here? Are we protecting the Irvings? "
He said the lack of transparency is a consistent pattern within the current administration despite a promise by Premier Dennis King to do things differently. He asked the premier why he and his ministers were reluctant to be open and transparent with Islanders.
The premier replied "I think this is the most open and transparent government in the history of Prince Edward Island, adding " I guess when I committed to doing government differently and politics differently, I had a partner at one time in the Leader of the Opposition who wouldn’t just get out and fear-monger and twist the facts for the hope of getting a story. But obviously, I’ve lost my partner in that, but we’ll soldier on here."
Premier King went on to say every farm corporation goes through a process with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Corporation (IRAC), explaining "If they do a global lease program, they have to say we’re divesting of this through our global lease program and this is the land that we’re adding. "
The premier described the process as a "level of closeness" IRAC has put in place to monitor the land, echoing Thompson's explanation that it happens every year and every farm corporation takes part in the process.
"Why this hon. member would take the opportunity to try to smear a company, it just blows my mind, Mr. Speaker. It blows my mind," the premier concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.