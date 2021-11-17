PEI has the opportunity to become the country's first net zero province when it comes to agriculture and turn its number one industry from part of the problem when it comes to greenhouse gases to a major part of the solution, says Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker.
"Due to our size, we have the opportunity to do some unique things," he said in moving a motion calling on the government to "investigate all potential policy options to achieve this goal."
The opposition leader, who is also his party's agriculture and land critic, noted farming is now the second largest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions at 25%, and he argued his motion fits in with the provincial government's goal of becoming net zero for emissions by 2040.
He praised the Soil First initiative launched by Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson, saying it was a "very important aspect" of the drive towards net zero. The opposition leader added "We have many farmers here on this Island, organic and otherwise, who talk not so much
about growing food – of course, farmers grow food, that’s what they do – but also of growing soil, of growing healthy soil, soil that’s packed full of microbes and organic matter and minerals."
The Green Party leader said agriculture began to undergo a major change in the 1960's when the
"Green Revolution" dramatically increased yields through technology like chemical fertilizers and pesticides. He added "It gave us extraordinary advances in productivity, but it came with a cost. Some of those costs, we’re only just starting to recognize and appreciate today: degradation
of the land, of river systems, and indeed, of our global climate."
The gains, he argued, have also provided a false sense of security as to how easily we can provide for a growing population. Let’s not forget that the global population has been growing exponentially for a very long time now. We’re over seven billion. We are expected to hit a peak of nine or 10 billion, although nobody knows, of course, what the future holds. But considering that at the end of the Second World War, which is not that long ago, there were only two billion people living on the planet, that rate of population growth is quite extraordinary."
He praised producers for the efforts they have made to the improve soil and water quality, adding programs like Soil First encourages farming methods that are rooted in respect for ecosystems, rooted in respect for communities, and rooted in respect for food sovereignty, and for the farmers themselves.
"In supporting and rewarding farmers to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions,we are simultaneously building healthy soil, and that’s a win-win-win," he went on to say. "It’s a win for the soil, it’s a win for farmers, it’s a win for our future of our province and our economy, and indeed, of our world."
Bevan-Baker pointed out Island agriculture has a long history of being innovators and leaders when it comes to environmental initiatives, pointing to such things as the ALUS program and Living Labs. However, he said that needs to expand and "that means that we need to be comfortable with recognizing that the agricultural community is a source of innovation. We need to be comfortable saying that these programs that exist in economic growth, tourism and culture, like the Ignition Fund, for example, should be expanded and include new agricultural start-ups." He added the province should be encouraging farmers, especially new entrants to the industry, to not only have access to traditional programs and services, but "they need to be seen as tech leaders, as innovation leaders."
He went on to say if a producer goes to a government department like Innovation PEI or a partner through one of the funding programs that traditionally likes biotech, likes apps, they won’t say: No, you’re in the wrong space because you’re agriculture. They’re going to open their
arms and say: This is innovation. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing; we want to support you."
The opposition leader said he would love to see more creative carbon capture projects with investment in planting in trees that are not traditionally seen here in PEI. He added "I know that there are people who have been working and looking at hardwood and nut trees. They didn’t manage to get through the Ignition Fund program because again, at that time – and I know this
has changed, minister, but at that time, there was such a focus with innovation investing on having to be an exportable product, that it closed the doors to so many of these other great ideas."
He added agricultural-based projects should be included in those that can compete for that $25,000 start-up fund. The MLA added "Imagine if you’re a new farmer or an older farmer with a great idea, and you see a potential new business that you could spin up, and you know that you can go into that fund and compete for that seed funding that, previously, you wouldn’t have been allowed to get in the door for, because now, the recognition is there that this is innovation, too."
The opposition leader added government should be paying farmers to use energy and fuel more efficiently and help to develop more renewable energy. He went on to say "It’s an interesting marriage of ancient wisdom and modern technology that will really optimize the way that we can use our land as a way of capturing carbon. Optimizing livestock management and storage of manure and slurry. These are all things that this government could be paying farmers to do in order to recognize their contribution to a stable climate."
As well, he argued the provincial government should encourage producers to practice no-till farming, as well as measures like integrated crop and livestock systems, rotational grazing, use of cover crops, encouraging more organic growers.
Bevan-Baker admitted he certainly doesn't have all the answers and said "It will cost money, absolutely it will cost money, yes and we need to be bold and we need to make those concerted efforts, but as I’ve already said, it will cost far more money if we don’t get this right."
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson said he was proud to speak to the motion as a fourth-generation farmer. He agreed the industry has changed much over that time but called his
great-grandfather "the original conservationist" on his farm, noting "he preserved the soil."
While he supports the intent of the motion, Thompson said he is concerned "we singling out agriculture when we’re talking about net zero for the whole province? Agriculture is the number
two. We don’t have a motion on the transportation industry, but we have a motion on agriculture."
The minister agreed farmers are a part of the solution on climate change, adding "My department is 100% committed to working with farmers to help our province mitigate climate change. I’m concerned that bringing forward a motion like this singles out farmers."
He argued producers want to be net zero and he praised the work of Adam MacLean (the department's climate change specialist) saying he is working with producers everyday to limit their environmental footprint and he said the province must "lead with a carrot, not a stick."
Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund said the reason farmers are being singled out in the motion is "we wants to pay them. You say we need carrots –this is a bag of carrots. This is literally just carrots. There is no stick in this motion. There’s an enormous opportunity."
The motion is still before the legislature and debate is expected to continue during the fall session.
