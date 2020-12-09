Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker wants to know why there was "just a mere" $50,000 in the capital budget for the Department of Agriculture and Land.
He expressed surprise over the fact the department had not asked for a larger allocation saying
"It seems to me that there are many opportunities for government to partner with Island farmers to provide services that would reduce their operating costs."
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson said "We build the policy for the farmers that they can adapt some of the changes to the environment now. As far as capital, we support industry that are the experts in that, and we support the farmers that want to – of course we can’t be the experts in everything – so we have to work with industry to make sure they have all the needs that they require."
Dr. Bevan-Baker said producers are now facing unprecedented pressures, adding "While the provincial government can’t control many of the stressors that are placed on Island farmers, there are areas where I believe government could step up and be a more active partner; not necessarily be the expert, but to provide useful information to farmers." He wanted to know the department's strategic plan.
The minister said the department works with industry and the provincial government, particularly through the five-year Canadian Agriculture Program (CAP). He added "It’s 60/40 dollars that we give to industry. We support industry for everything from stewardship to technology. This is the way that government supports agriculture – through these programs."
Noting the rise in technology, the opposition leader asked why the capital budget did not include an allocation for blight spore monitoring equipment so farmers don’t have to spray as much. Thompson said such technology could be covered under the $37 million CAP program.
"If we have 60/40 dollars, I don’t understand why we’re only seeing $50,000 in our capital budget," the Green Party leader pointed out. "It seems like there’s a tremendous opportunity for
government to support farmers far more than they currently do. Another simple service that could be provided by government at relatively low cost is aerial surveillance of crops to
determine the early presence of disease, of drought stress, or lack of nutrients."
He said drones fitted with multispectral analysis cameras can effectively and efficiently provide
information to farmers that could save literally millions of dollars and prevent unnecessary applications of fertilizers and pesticides. The opposition leader asked Thompson why he didn't ask for a small fleet of such drones "so that government could partner with farmers to reduce their costs, potential exposures to rural Islanders, and improve soil and water health?"
Thompson said the department has a small fleet of drones that is doing that work, adding they also team with the climate change lab at UPEI. The opposition leader persisted, saying Island farmers have the potential to become part of the climate change solution. The industry is the second largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and he said "Farmers could be supported to incorporate carbon sequestration into their practices if government was to come forward with a program to recognize the great work that this sector could do to reduce GHGs. Not only would we be improving soil health and water retention, but with an initiative like California’s Healthy Soils Program, farmers could receive an additional income stream by following good practices."
He asked the agriculture minister whether government had plans to the introduce a similar program in the Cradle of Confederation.
"Right now, as I’m in this Legislature, the department is meeting with a team to put together all the programs we are doing already," he said. "We listened to the presenters from California in the standing committee and we realized that we are further ahead than we thought we were. We’re not much further behind in where the California group were. We want to be the next leaders."
