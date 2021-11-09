Organic research

The Organic Agriculture Centre of Canada and the Organic Federation of Canada is asking for input to help set the research priorities for the organic sector over the next five years and beyond.

These priorities will guide the work of the next national Organic Science Cluster program, which will run from April 2023 to March 2028. Research supports the growth of sustainable agriculture in Canada by addressing the specific challenges of organic production. As such these research priorities need to have direct impact and relevance to the organic sector while also contributing to the greater sustainability of all of agriculture.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has already identified three priority areas that establish the framework of the next Cluster program: Climate Change & Environment, Economic Growth, and Resilience.

The centre will be hosting a series of 1.5 hour open meetings by thematic area to discuss research priorities throughout November. Please register for the meetings in advance to receive updates and documents in preparation for the meeting, and/or visit the OSC4 website for updates and more details. For further information, email oacc@dal.ca

