The PEI organic industry is hoping to take a major leap forward in 2021.
During the first of what it hopes will be annual organic summits, the PEI Certified Organic Producers Cooperative unveiled an ambitious plan to grow not only markets, but its infrastructure and land base. Karen Murchison, who is the research coordinator with the group, said it became apparent especially during COVID-19 that one of the major barriers to growth for the industry was a lack of infrastructure.
High on that wish list is the concept of a central food hub. Whether it emerges as a informal network or a centralized facility, she told the summit participants the hub would address such issues as storage capacity, primary and secondary processing and distribution. Murchison explained the value added component could include such things as washing and packing lines, a commercial kitchen and a vegetable processing line. She said the proposal is intended to expand and complement current efforts of growers, especially when it comes to distribution.
The organization also hopes to build an organic grain terminal featuring tandem tanks with a capacity of 800 metric tonnes. Murchison said having the facility is key to ensuring consistent quality, noting the terminal would have to have dryers and access to crushers. She said the organization hopes to work closely with the PEI Grain Elevator Corporation on the project.
"If we can ensure quality, we can add value and increase markets," she told the meeting.
In both cases, she said working groups are now being formed that will begin meeting in the new year to develop functional plans and business models. She explained it will be the job of staff at the cooperative to identify and secure funding.
"The goal is to have both projects be self-sustaining over the long term," she explained.
The cooperative is looking for partners for both projects, adding the goal is to have some form of food hub in place by the end of next year. She noted the Food Island Partnership is also doing some work on the idea of a food hub concept but added the timeline proposed by that organization is much longer than the cooperative is looking at.
Murchison said the cooperative is also looking at the concept of an organic land bank. She noted the organization is often contacted by both resident and non-resident land owners who would like their property managed organically. At the same time, she said it can often be a struggle for producers to gain access to organic land.
They hope to establish a network that would identify potential landowners and match them up with producers needing additional land. Murchison said the intent would be that the current owners retained the property, with the cooperative maintaining an inventory of available land.
"We hope to have something in place by next spring although it may continue to evolve as time goes on," she said.
Co-operative president Brian MacKay said some landowners may want to bequeath land to the network in cases where there is no succession to ensure it is farmed organically.
