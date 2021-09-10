As the campaign for the September 20 federal election winds down, The PEI Certified Organic Producers Cooperative is urging Islanders to quiz candidates on their support for organic agriculture.
Specifically, the organziation is worried about the decision to abandon funding for the review and interpretation of the Canadian Organic Standards. The standards require agricultural practices that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and which align well with what the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) proposes for a Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA).
Canada is the 6th largest organic market in the world; our Organic sales are growing at an impressive rate ($6.9 billion in 2020). Despite a steady increase in production, supply is not keeping up with demand, either domestically or internationally. There are great opportunities ahead for organic food production.
Referenced by federal regulations, the Canadian Organic Standards define ecological agriculture as the basis of the whole Organic industry. The cooperative argues the next federal government needs to fund the five-year reviews of the Standards which are required by the Canadian General Standards Board.
The Standards Interpretation Committee (SIC) harmonizes the certification process by providing clarification to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on questions about the standards asked by certified operators and Certification Bodies under the Canada Organic Regime. Instead of eliminating its contribution, the CFIA should enhance funding to the SIC to improve the timeliness of its work.
"The growth of the Organic market depends on the creation of a permanent database to identify certified Organic operators and to protect and enforce Organic integrity," the organization notes. "The Canadian government needs to fund and implement the Canada Organic Regime’s Integrity Database."
The cooperative is calling for Ottawa to cost share the certification fees paid by producers and increase funding for research into agroecosystems and increased technical assistance for on-farm Organic practices.
"The organic industry needs a Canadian Organic Program to increase Canadian agriculture’s sustainability and competitiveness," the group notes in an email to its members.
The European Commission has set a target of ‘at least 25% of the EU’s agricultural land under organic farming and a significant increase in organic aquaculture by 2030. The USDA funds the Organic Cost Share Certification Program (OCCSP) which provides cost share assistance to producers and handlers and has created the USDA Organic Integrity Database to promote the growth of agricultural ecological practices and to prevent fraud.
