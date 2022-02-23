Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the PEI Certified Organic Producers Cooperative is moving full speed ahead on its goal of having 80,000 acres in organic production across the province by the end of this decade.
The goal was first unveiled during an industry summit in late 2020 and a follow-up summit was held recently to bring members and industry leaders up to date on progress. Karen Murchison, who is the research coordinator for the coop, admits the goal is "bold and aggressive" but expressed confidence it can be achieved.
She told those attending the summit (held both in-person and virtually to comply with COVID protocols), the vision also included increased processing capacity and major growth in the organic livestock sector. Murchison said the goal is to be ecologically, economically and socially sustainable.
Following the first summit, the cooperative established working committees to begin efforts in three areas -- the development of an organic land network, the creation of a local food hub and the development of new markets.
On the land front, Morgan Palmer said the organization has paired with Farmlink after discovering the task of matching landowners with producers proved to be more labour intensive than first thought. Palmer, who chairs the working group looking into the issue, described Farmlink as a site that operates similar to the Kijiji.
In addition to land, she explained the site can also help farmers obtain workers. She said the cooperative plans to run a pilot project this year linking a landowner with a producer that wants to lease the land and put it into organic production.
The cooperative established the food hub, known as Grower Station in West Royalty, and general manager Dayan Gonzalez said they have 20 producers currently supplying an array of products. He said the hub had $89,000 in revenue last year, with 58.4 per cent of its sales to retail outlets, 28 per cent directly to consumers and 13.4 per cent to the food service industry.
Gonzalez said Grower Station is currently in the process of developing a donation centre, where producers can drop off items for food banks or soup kitchens. They also hope to expand their business to business market to consumers to increase revenue and they are currently working with Riverview Market to develop a line of prepared foods.
The group has also been working with Sebastian Mango to develop new markets. The researcher told the group the organic marketplace should be strong in 2022, noting there is strong potential returns for crops such as pulses, lentils and winter canola.
The organization has secured an agreement with Semican, a Quebec based processor, to produce yellow peas under contract. Both Mango and Karen Murchison said the deal has the potential to provide a strong long-term market for Island organic growers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.