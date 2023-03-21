The third annual organic summit is planned for March 30 at the Charlottetown Library and Learning Centre.
The session will begin at 10 a.m. with the annual meeting of the PEI Certified Organic Producers Cooperative. The agenda for the remainder of the morning includes a research update from Karen Murchison, who is the research coordinator for the cooperative, a session on institutional procurement from Morgan Palmer, a presentation on Pathway to net zero in agriculture by 2040 from Donald Killorn from the PEI Federation of Agriculture, Growing the Local Food System from of the Ann Higgs of Growers Station and Agroforestry with Judy Loo.
Following the lunch break, the summit participants will gather for a series of table talks on various issues related to the organic sector. The delegates will be wrapping up their session with presentation of action recommendations from the table talk discussions.
"The Summit is a great opportunity for everyone to provide input into the direction of the PEI COPC for the next year and to help guide us as we work to create a strong local and regional food system for all farms and all consumers," Murchison said. "Come with your great ideas and be ready to connect with local farmers and roll up your sleeves and get to work."
