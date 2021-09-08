The 2021 version of National Organic Week will be a combination of virtual and in-person events. The week, sponsored by Canadian Organic Trade Association, Canadian Organic Growers and regional organizations like the Atlantic Canadian Organic Regional Network (ACORN), will be entering its second decade September 13-19.
Canada’s National Organic Week is the largest annual celebration of organic food, farming and products across the country. Hundreds of individual events showcase the benefits of organic agriculture and its positive impact on the environment. Organic represents a vibrant alternative food system and an alternative option for clothing, personal care and cleaning products.
Events will include everything from pickling workshops to recipes contests, farm tours, or organic food and drink tastings in retail locations across the country. For further information, go to www.organicweek.ca
